Over Rs540m worth of kites sold ahead of Basant in Lahore

Workers install a large model of a kite celebrating the Basant festival in Lahore on February 3, 2026. — Reuters

500,000 kites sold in Lahore markets on Tuesday alone: officials.

Two-day public holiday announced in Punjab on Feb 6-7.

Met Office says weather to remain suitable for kite-flying.

More than Rs540 million worth of kite string and kites were sold in Lahore over three days ahead of Basant, reflecting strong public enthusiasm as the historic festival returns to the city after 25 years.

According to the Kite Association, over 500,000 kites were sold in city markets on Tuesday alone, as buying activity for Basant continued for the third consecutive day.

The festival is set to be celebrated in Lahore from February 6 to 8, following the lifting of a long-standing ban under strict conditions.

Markets designated for kite-flying material remained crowded as enthusiasts prepared for the festival’s return after more than two decades.

A large number of buyers thronged the Mochi Gate market to purchase kite strings and kites of their choice. The festive mood was heightened by the district administration’s Basant float, where the beats of dhol added to the excitement of shoppers.

Some citizens, however, complained that the prices of kites and string were too high, calling on the government to take steps to bring prices down.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb also visited Mochi Gate to review Basant shopping arrangements. Speaking to the media, she said that preparations for a safe Basant had been completed and urged citizens to strictly follow SOPs while celebrating the festival.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced a Basant celebration at Liberty Chowk on February 7.

Moreover, public holiday has been announced across the province on February 6 and 7, according to an official notification issued by the Punjab administration.

Public holiday notification. — Geo News

Lahore has been swept in colours as the Basant preparations peaked, with a giant kite installed at Liberty Chowk as part of the celebrations.

It may be noted that the Punjab cabinet allowed the manufacturing of kite-flying material not only in Lahore but also in four other districts. The provincial government has said foolproof security arrangements are being put in place to ensure safety during the event.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Lahore’s weather during Basant will remain cold and dry on February 6 and 7, while partly cloudy conditions are expected on February 8. The department said the weather conditions from

February 6 to 8 will be suitable for kite flying, with winds blowing at 10 to 15 kilometres per hour.

The Met Office has advised kite flyers to avoid electricity wires.