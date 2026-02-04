Kazakhstan president accorded guard of honour at PM House

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (right) and Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at Prime Minister's House, Islamabad, February 4, 2026. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

PM receives Kazakhstan president at PM House entrance.

Contingent of armed forces presented guard of honour.

Two leaders introduce respective delegations to each other.

ISLAMABAD: Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday was accorded a warm reception and a guard of honour as he arrived at the Prime Minister’s House to hold one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and hold the delegation-level talks.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation, comprising senior cabinet ministers and other high-ranking officials, the Kazakhstan president arrived in Islamabad for his first two-day state visit, at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz.

As the visiting dignitary arrived, the prime minister received him at the entrance of the PM House, where the formal reception took place.

The national anthems of Kazakhstan and Pakistan were played while both leaders stood on the saluting dais.

A smartly attired contingent of the three services of the Pakistan armed forces presented the guard of honour, which President Tokayev reviewed.

The two leaders introduced their respective delegations to each other before proceeding for one-on-one meeting, followed by talks at the delegation level.

During the talks, the two sides will review the full spectrum of bilateral relations and explore new avenues to further deepen cooperation across diverse sectors. Both sides will also sign Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements to boost bilateral ties.

Later, the Kazakh president also planted a commemorative sapling in the lawn of the Prime Minister’s House.

The route of the Kazakhstan leader’s motorcade and main avenues of the federal capital were decorated with Pakistani and Kazakhstan flags as well as the large portraits of President Tokayev.

Separately, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a one-on-one meeting with Kazakhstan president, the Foreign Office said on X.

Welcoming President Tokayev to Pakistan, the deputy premier extended warm greetings from President Asif Ali Zardari, PM Shehbaz, government, and people of Pakistan.

He underscored Pakistan’s appreciation for the growing momentum of high-level political exchanges.

Dar also reaffirmed the shared commitment to expand bilateral cooperation across political, economic, and people-to-people domains, and to work together for durable peace, stability, and development in the region.