Punjab govt releases Basant anthem ahead of festival

Three-day Basant festival is scheduled to begin on February 6 in Lahore

February 04, 2026

Singer Bilal Saeed performs in Punjab govt’s Basant anthem Phir Aai Basant, filmed in Lahore’s old city. — Screengrab via Instagram/@alhamralac
Singer Bilal Saeed performs in Punjab govt's Basant anthem Phir Aai Basant, filmed in Lahore's old city.

The Punjab government has released a festive anthem ahead of the upcoming three-day Basant celebrations in Lahore.

Titled Phir Aai Basant (Basant is back), the song has been launched by the Punjab Information and Culture Department and shared through Alhamra Lahore's official Instagram account.

The anthem is being promoted as part of preparations for what the government has described as Punjab's most-awaited cultural festival.

The song is performed by singer and composer Bilal Saeed.

The music video features model and actor Nabeel Zubairi alongside food blogger Ali Rehman. It is filmed in Lahore's historic areas, including the old city streets and the iconic picture wall of the Lahore Fort.

The three-day Basant festival is scheduled to begin on February 6 in Lahore, with celebrations restricted in certain areas near Lahore Airport due to safety considerations.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced a Basant celebration at Liberty Chowk on February 7.

Moreover, public holiday has been announced across the province on February 6 and 7, according to an official notification issued by the Punjab administration.

Lahore has been swept in colours as the Basant preparations peaked, with a giant kite installed at Liberty Chowk as part of the celebrations.

It may be noted that the Punjab cabinet allowed the manufacturing of kite-flying material not only in Lahore but also in four other districts. The provincial government has said foolproof security arrangements are being put in place to ensure safety during the event.

