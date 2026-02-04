US longest-serving Senator Mitch McConnell, 83, hospitalized after flu-like symptoms

Senior Republican Senator Mitch McConnell was hospitalized following flu-like symptoms on Monday night, February 2, 2026.

In a statement on Tuesday, the politician’s office said that Senator McConnell checked himself into the hospital “in abundance of caution”, adding, “His prognosis is positive.”

His spokesperson, David Popp, said, “The senator is grateful for the excellent care he is receiving. He is in regular contact with his staff and looks forward to returning to Senate business.”

One of the oldest, and the longest-serving senator in the history of the United States (U.S.) is currently 83 years of age. The former Senate GOP leader announced that he will retire at the end of his current term and will not seek reelection in 2026.

McConnell has had several health issues over the past few years, including a fractured shoulder after a fall at his Kentucky home in 2019 and a concussion in 2023.

He is one of the most outspoken senators from the Republican party and has voted against several high-profile nominations by President Donald Trump.

McConnell was the only senator to vote against the nomination of Tulsi Gabbard for the position of Director of National Intelligence and one of the three to oppose the confirmation of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.