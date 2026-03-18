Changes you need to know before ‘Marvel Rivals’ season 7 drops on March 20

“Marvel Rivals Season 7: The Hunt is On” is set to launch on March 20 with a new strategist hero, sweeping balance changes, and a multiverse invasion led by Kingpin.

NetEase Games confirmed the update, introducing White Fox as the first playable hero of the season.

She is a healer and comes from a South Korean superhero team and is in New York to save her friend Luna Snow, who is in trouble.

White Fox is capable of healing teammates with magic marbles, giving them power boosts, and even turning into a nine-tailed fox for her special move.

Another popular character, Black Cat, will arrive a bit later in the season.

Currently, players are using their strong ultimate moves very often. To fix this, the game is making ultimate charge 20% slower. This means that players must think more carefully about when to use them, and matches won’t feel as chaotic.

Additionally, some heroes are being nerfed this season, including Winter Soldier, Elsa Bloodstone, Daredevil, Doctor Strange, and Vanguard Deadpool.

Other heroes are getting a “buff” or are being made stronger. These include Hulk, Blade, Black Panther, Duelist Deadpool, Iron Man, Scarlet Witch, and Luna Snow.

Two new team-up abilities are coming. One is for White Fox and Luna Snow, and another is for Storm and Adam Warlock. Some team-ups are going away, such as Jeff Nado.

There is also a new map coming called Lower Manhattan. Players can also take pictures in the game.

In ranked matches, teams now ban three heroes instead of two. Moreover, everyone can get a free funny emote featuring Deadpool and Jeff the Land Shark for a limited time.