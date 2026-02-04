No terrorist, facilitator will be spared, vows CDF Munir after Balochistan attacks

Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir visits injured security personnel at CMH Quetta, Balochistan, February 4, 2026. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Defence Staff (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir on Wednesday vowed that no terrorist or facilitator would be spared as he visited Quetta following recent terror attacks across Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

During his visit, the military's media wing said that Field Marshal Munir received a comprehensive operational briefing on the prevailing security environment and internal security operations.

“The briefing covered recent terrorist attacks orchestrated by India-backed internationally-designated terrorists of Fitna al-Hindustan and the prompt aggressive response of security forces, which failed their ulterior motive of compromising peace, stability, and development in Balochistan,” read the communique.

His visit follows the recent coordinated attacks by India-sponsored Fitna al-Hindustan terrorists across parts of Balochistan, which resulted in the martyrdom of 22 security personnel and 36 civilians, said security sources.

Terrorists struck civilians in Quetta, Mastung, Nushki, Dalbandin, Kharan, Panjgur, Tump, Gwadar, and Pasni on January 31. A sweeping counterterrorism crackdown has since left 197 militants dead in the province, sources said.

During Field Marshal Munir's visit, the ISPR said discussions were also held on measures being undertaken to further strengthen the writ of the state and ensure protection of the populace and critical infrastructure.

"The COAS and CDF remarked that no terrorist and its facilitator will be spared and all will be dealt strictly as per law and that no one can rationalise violence and terrorism on any pretext," the ISPR stated.

Field Marshal Munir also appreciated the professionalism, valour, and sacrifices of officers and troops of all law enforcement agencies in thwarting nefarious anti-Pakistan designs and maintaining law and order.

He, along with the Balochistan chief minister, also visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Quetta, where he met the injured personnel of the Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan and police.

The COAS lauded the security personnel's high morale and "commended their bravery and steadfastness" in protecting the motherland from foreign-sponsored terrorists.

Earlier on his arrival, Field Marshal Munir was received by Commander Quetta Corps.