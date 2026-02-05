Imran Khan's son Kasim says govt 'deliberately blocking' visas for him, brother

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan (centre) poses with his sons Sulaiman Khan (left) and Kasim Khan. — X/@PTIofficial

Kasim says trying to travel to Pakistan but being "denied visas".

"Denying a prisoner treatment is cruel," says Kasim.

Statement comes amid controversy over Imran's health.

Jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's son Kasim Khan has alleged that he and his brother are trying to travel to Pakistan to see their father, but the government is deliberately refusing to process their visa applications.

In a statement issued on X, Kasim said Imran has been held in "solitary confinement" for 914 days, during which his health has deteriorated and he has been denied access to independent medical care.

He said denying medical treatment to a prisoner was "cruel" and preventing his children from seeing him amounted to collective punishment.

Kasim called on international human rights organisations and governments to speak out and act "before irreversible harm is done".

The statement comes amid recent controversy surrounding Imran’s health.

He recently underwent an eye procedure at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad, where doctors confirmed that pressure in blood vessels had affected his vision. The PTI has accused the government of withholding details of his medical condition for several days.

It may be noted that Kasim and his brother Suleiman said in December 2025 that they had submitted visa applications and intended to visit Pakistan in January.

Imran’s sons have repeatedly claimed that their father is being held in a ‘death cell’ at Adiala Jail under what they described as “awful” conditions, with prolonged restrictions on communication. They have said that court-mandated contact has not been consistently allowed.

Meetings with the PTI founder have remained a point of contention between the party and the government. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has confirmed that a blanket ban on meetings with the incarcerated politician has been in place since December 2025.

Kasim publicly highlighted his father’s imprisonment for the first time in May 2025. In June 2025, he took to X to express concern over Imran's condition in jail. In a separate post, he criticised the incumbent government over what he described as his father’s imprisonment and "torture".

The sons later said they feared authorities were concealing “something irreversible” about their father’s condition after more than three weeks without evidence that he was still alive.

The family had also sought access for Imran’s personal physician, who they say has not been permitted to examine him for more than a year.

However, the Adiala jail administration clarified that Imran is being provided all facilities available to ‘B-Class’ prisoners under the law, including tailored meals, healthcare, reading materials, exercise and walks.

Imran, 72, has been in jail since August 2023 after being convicted in multiple cases, which he says are politically motivated following his removal from office through a parliamentary vote in 2022.

His first conviction was linked to allegations of unlawfully selling state gifts, commonly referred to as the Toshakhana case. Subsequent verdicts added lengthy prison sentences, including 10 years for leaking a diplomatic cable and 14 years in a graft case related to the Al-Qadir Trust. Prosecutors allege the charity was involved in improper land deals.

Imran remains incarcerated as legal proceedings continue, with his conviction in the Toshakhana-2 case marking the latest setback. He faces dozens of cases filed since 2022, ranging from corruption to anti-terrorism and state secrets charges. He has denied all allegations, which his party says are politically driven.

The PTI maintains that the prosecutions are aimed at excluding Imran Khan from public life and elections.