Three more charged in attacks on Adil Raja, Shahzad Akbar

Total seven suspects now charged in UK investigation; one of three seems to be of Pakistani origin

By
Murtaza Ali Shah
|

February 05, 2026

A collage showing former adviser to PM Shahzad Akbar (left) and Major (retired) Adil Raja. — Geo News/Murtaza Ali Shah
LONDON: Three more men have been charged in connection with an investigation into attacks on the residential addresses of Adil Raja and Shahzad Akbar in Chesham and Cambridge in late December 2025 and January 2026, bringing the total number to seven charged so far.

Scotland Yard’s Counter Terrorism Policing told Geo News that three more men have been charged — in addition to four already charged — following authorisation from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

One of the three newly charged suspects is believed to be of Pakistani origin.

Police said Asaf Afsar, 30, of Leahall Road, Stechford, Birmingham, was charged with conspiracy to assault and occasion bodily harm in relation to an attack on Adil Raja’s home in Chesham on December 24, 2025, and conspiracy to assault and occasion bodily harm in relation to an incident at Shahzad Akbar’s home in Cambridge on December 24, 2025.

The two others are Liam McGarry, of Kington Lane, Claverdon, Warwick, charged with conspiracy to assault and occasion bodily harm on Shahzad Akbar on December 24, 2025, and Mark Regan, of Burnaston Road, Birmingham, charged with conspiracy to assault and occasion bodily harm on both Adil Raja and Shahzad Akbar on December 24, 2025.

Police said the three men were arrested on Tuesday, February 3, in connection with the ongoing investigation, which is being led by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing London.

It said: “Two other men – [J], a 55-year-old man in the Birmingham area, and [K], a 30-year-old man in the London area – were also arrested on the same date on suspicion of conspiracy to commit assault and criminal damage, respectively. Both men have since been released on bail to a date in May pending further enquiries.”

Four men were previously charged in the same investigation. They are Louis Regan, Karl Blackbird, Clark McAulay and Doneto Brammer. All four are accused of involvement in attacks on Adil Raja and Shahzad Akbar.

Police said Adil Raja’s home was targeted on December 24, 2025, while Shahzad Akbar’s home was targeted on December 24 and 31, 2025, and January 10, 2026.

Police said the motive for the attacks remains unclear.

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) has welcomed the arrests. Laura Davison, the NUJ general secretary, said: “The NUJ is very concerned about unexplained incidents that have affected NUJ member Adil Raja. The government has a duty to protect journalists and ensure their human rights are respected.”

