Security forces conclude Operation 'Raddul Fitna-1' in Balochistan, kill 216 terrorists

Police officers inspect the site after militant attacks in Quetta on February 1, 2026. — Reuters

22 security and LEAs personnel martyred in operations: ISPR.

Military's media wing says 36 innocent civilians also martyred.

41 terrorists of Indian proxy networks killed in Harnai, Panjgur.

ISLAMABAD: The security forces have successfully concluded Operation Raddul Fitna 1, eliminating 216 terrorists in various coordinated engagements and clearance operations, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

"A series of coordinated, swift, and intelligence-driven operations were conducted against India-sponsored terrorist elements seeking to disrupt peace and development by targeting innocent civilians, including women and children," read the statement issued by the ISPR.

Meanwhile, 36 innocent civilians, including women and children, along with 22 security forces and LEAs personnel embraced martyrdom in these operations, it added.

The anti-terror operations come in the aftermath of recent attacks by India-backed Fitna al-Hindustan — Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) terrorists across parts of Balochistan.

Terrorists struck civilians in Quetta, Mastung, Nushki, Dalbandin, Kharan, Panjgur, Tump, Gwadar, and Pasni on January 31.

The attacks, since then, have drawn condemnations from countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkiye, Iran, UAE, France, Canada, the European Union, the OIC, the UNSC and others.

Expanding on the counterterror operations, the military's media wing said that operations were initiated in Panjgur and the outskirts of Harnai district on 29 January 2026 after credible and verified intelligence confirmed the presence of terrorist elements posing an imminent threat to the local public.

"During this phase, security forces undertook operations against identified terrorist hideouts, resulting in the elimination of 41 terrorists affiliated with Indian proxy networks."

"Subsequently, aggressive and steadfast responses by security forces effectively thwarted the desperate attacks of Fitna al-Hindustan to destabilise the peace of Balochistan," remarked the ISPR, adding that as a sequel to these, a broader series of intelligence-based operations were launched in multiple areas to dismantle terrorist sleeper cells through sustained combing and sanitisation operations.

"Through meticulous planning, actionable intelligence, and seamless joint execution, Pakistan's security forces and law enforcement agencies, with the support of intelligence agencies under Operation Raddul Fitna 1 responded with precision and resolve," said the military's media wing.

The operations, it noted, significantly degraded the leadership, command-and-control structures and operational capabilities of terrorist networks.

Paying homage to the security forces and LEAs' personnel who embraced martyrdom, the ISPR said that "their courage, professionalism, and unwavering commitment reflect the highest traditions of service. The Nation honours their sacrifice and stands in solidarity with the families of all martyrs".

"The Pakistan Armed Forces remain steadfast in their resolve to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations under the ambit of the National Action Plan (NAP), and counter terrorism operations will continue with full determination until the complete elimination of terrorist threats," the ISPR remarked.