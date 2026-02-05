Baloch, Pakhtoon bear brunt of Balochistan terror like Punjabis

Security personnel inspect a blast site after an attack by terrorists in Quetta, Balochsitan on January 31, 2026. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Contrary to the narrative projected by terrorist militant outfits operating in Balochistan, official figures for 2025 reveal that the overwhelming majority of terrorist attacks in the province targeted local Baloch and Pakhtoon populations, as well as law enforcement personnel, exposing the indiscriminate and anti-people character of the violence.

Details shared by a senior official of the Balochistan government, following The News request, show that during 2025, terrorists carried out 126 attacks on local Baloch and Pakhtoon citizens, resulting in 35 martyred and 51 injured. In comparison, 16 attacks were carried out against settlers, mainly Punjabis, in which 52 people were martyred and 12 injured.

The data underscores that local Baloch and Pakhtoon also remain the most frequent victims of terrorist violence in Balochistan. The railway service has also been the target of terrorists, who carried out 10 attacks on trains, leading to 29 deaths and one injury, disrupting vital connectivity and endangering civilians travelling for work, education and medical treatment.

Security forces and law-enforcement agencies bore the heaviest toll.

According to official records, Frontier Corps (FC) personnel faced 330 attacks during the year, resulting in 184 martyrs and 327 injured. The police were targeted in 134 attacks, leaving 32 personnel martyred and 123 injured, while the Levies force suffered 84 attacks, with 17 martyrs and 27 injuries.

Sources say the pattern of attacks exposes the false ideological claims of Baloch terrorist groups that portray themselves as defenders of Baloch rights.

“These figures clearly demonstrate that terrorists have no ideology and no regard for ethnic or regional identity,” a senior official said.

“They are killing Baloch, Pakhtoons, Punjabis, labourers, passengers, policemen and Levies with equal brutality.”

Analysts note that sustained attacks on local communities and indigenous law-enforcement personnel have further weakened terrorists’ claim of representing the people of Balochistan. Instead, the violence has deepened fear, disrupted livelihoods and delayed development projects across the province.

In response, the provincial government and security forces have intensified intelligence-based operations, strengthened coordination among agencies and enhanced protection for vulnerable areas. Officials maintain that dismantling terrorist networks remains a top priority to restore peace and protect the people of Balochistan who, as the data shows, continue to pay the highest price.



Originally published in The News