India carrying out terrorism via proxies after humiliating May defeat: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses special session related to Kashmir Solidarity Day at the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) legislative assembly, Muzaffarabad, February 5, 2026. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

In the wake of recent deadly attacks in Balochistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that India was carrying out terrorism across Pakistan through proxies after suffering a humiliating defeat in Marka-e-Haq — period of conflict with India from April 22 to May 10 last year.

"Durable peace in South Asia cannot be established until India abandons its aggressive, expansionist designs and nefarious conspiracies," the premier said while addressing a special session related to Kashmir Solidarity Day at the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) legislative assembly in Muzaffarabad.



His statement comes in the aftermath of recent attacks by India-backed Fitna al-Hindustan — Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) terrorists in different parts of Balochistan over the last weekend.

Terrorists struck civilians in Quetta, Mastung, Nushki, Dalbandin, Kharan, Panjgur, Tump, Gwadar, and Pasni on January 31.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement today, said that security forces have successfully concluded Operation Raddul Fitna 1, eliminating at least 216 terrorists in various coordinated engagements and clearance operations.

However, 36 innocent civilians, including women and children, along with 22 security and law enforcement agencies personnel embraced martyrdom in these operations, it added.

"Today, we have gathered to show solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters. Pakistan is present to express unwavering support for their cause,” he noted.

Highlighting the sacrifices of Kashmiri freedom fighters, Shehbaz said, “The sacrifices of Kashmiris will not go in vain. I pay tribute to the martyrs of the freedom movement.”

He emphasised that history shows Kashmiris are ready to sacrifice their children but never their freedom. "Every day, Kashmiris hold up a mirror of truth to the world," the prime minister added.

PM Shehbaz recalled the vision of Pakistan’s founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who had called Kashmir the "jugular vein of Pakistan."

He asserted that Kashmir has never been a part of India and never will be, while praising the decisive victory in the 'Marka-e-Haq', led under Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir's guidance, which humbled Indian arrogance.

"The victory revived the Kashmir cause globally and buried India’s narrative diplomatically," he added, also acknowledging Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar’s role in highlighting the issue worldwide.

"Pakistan’s victory was, in essence, also a victory for Kashmiris. India has no option but to grant Kashmiris the right to self-determination," he added.

He underscored Pakistan’s commitment to peace, but clarified that peace must be based on equality and justice. "India will face an unforgettable response on every front it opens," he said.

PM Shehbaz highlighted Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability, saying, "Pakistan will continue its role in practical conflict resolution."

He also announced the establishment of educational institutions, including Danish School campuses and a university in Muzaffarabad, to promote education, health, and infrastructure development in AJK. "Irrespective of the government in Azad Kashmir, I will extend full cooperation, and our support will remain unwavering," he stressed.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s principled stance on Palestine and Kashmir. "Our diplomatic efforts have successfully countered India’s false narrative, and unity is essential to neutralise the enemy’s designs," he said, adding that Pakistan has taken principled steps to ensure peace in Gaza.