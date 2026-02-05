Watch: Greenland sled dog steals $700 AP camera, records own chew-toy adventure

A humorous mishap for The Associated Press (AP) has taken the internet by storm. A video has gone viral on social media showing a Greenlandic sled dog stealing the crew’s $700 camera, which was later found scratched after the dog chewed on it.

According to Emma Burrows, the journalist who covers security, defense and intelligence for The Associated Press in Europe, they were filming a video with dog sledders in Greenland in the Arctic Circle, when they realised that one of their cameras was missing.

She said the initial search was unsuccessful, prompting them to conclude that a dog had probably taken it.

Burrows said that she and her photographer colleague went back that night to search and surprisingly found the camera lying there.

The dog that stole the 360-degree camera had hit the record button. The video shows the dog using the expensive camera as a chew toy and then running with it under the sled.

Burrows said the dog eventually came out from under the sled with the camera, otherwise they might not have been able to find it.

Netizens adored the moment. One user commented on AP’s YouTube video, “I cackled so loudly when I saw those teeth marks.” Another predicted, “He is just trying to start his own YouTube channel.”

Another user joked, “Hey YouTube, this is your dog Rosco and today we are gonna show you how to turn this useless camera into a great chew toy.”