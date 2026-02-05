 
Geo News

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev gets red carpet welcome in Pakistan

President Zardari, PM Shehbaz welcome visiting dignitary at Nur Khan air base

By
Web Desk
|

February 05, 2026

President Asif Ali Zardari and PM Shehbaz Sharif welcome Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Islamabad on February 5, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News
President Asif Ali Zardari and PM Shehbaz Sharif welcome Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Islamabad on February 5, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News
  • President Mirziyoyev visiting Pakistan on PM Shehbaz's invitation.
  • Dignitary to  hold delegation-level talks with PM, President Zardari.
  • Discussions to identify new avenues to further deepen cooperation.

Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has arrived in Pakistan on a two-day official visit. He was given a red-carpet welcome as President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received the dignitary at Nur Khan air base.  

The Foreign Office, on Wednesday, had said that President Mirziyoyev will be visiting Pakistan on PM Shehbaz's invitation.

During his stay in the country, the dignitary, along with his high-level delegation of ministers and business leaders, hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and address the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum.

Discussions will focus on reviewing the entire gamut of bilateral relations and identifying new avenues to further deepen cooperation in diverse sectors, including trade, energy, defence, education, people-to-people exchange and regional connectivity.

This marks the second visit of President Mirziyoyev to Pakistan, signalling the upward trajectory in bilateral relations rooted in shared history, faith, and common aspirations for peace and prosperity in Central and South Asia.

In February last year, Pakistan and Uzbekistan pledged to raise bilateral trade from $400 million to $2 billion, while exploring cooperation in investment, connectivity, and tourism during PM Shehbaz Sharif's two-day visit to Tashkent.

Both leaders highlighted efforts to realise the Trans-Afghan Railway project, aiming to connect Central Asia with South Asia, with PM Shehbaz calling it a "game changer" for regional trade and connectivity.

PM Shehbaz thanked Uzbekistan for its warm hospitality, emphasising the centuries-old bond between the countries and noting that bilateral relations were progressing positively, with investment and trade forming the core of the strengthened partnership.

Pakistan urges UNSC to sanction BLA after Balochistan attacks video
Pakistan urges UNSC to sanction BLA after Balochistan attacks
Imran Khan's son Kasim says govt 'deliberately blocking' visas for him, brother
Imran Khan's son Kasim says govt 'deliberately blocking' visas for him, brother
Three more charged in attacks on Adil Raja, Shahzad Akbar
Three more charged in attacks on Adil Raja, Shahzad Akbar
Pakistan reaffirms unwavering support for IIOJK on Kashmir Solidarity Day
Pakistan reaffirms unwavering support for IIOJK on Kashmir Solidarity Day
Kazakhstan eyes stronger ties with Pakistan, regional cooperation
Kazakhstan eyes stronger ties with Pakistan, regional cooperation
No terrorist, facilitator will be spared, vows CDF Munir after Balochistan attacks
No terrorist, facilitator will be spared, vows CDF Munir after Balochistan attacks
Aseefa Zardari recalls Benazir legacy at Zayed Human Fraternity Majlis
Aseefa Zardari recalls Benazir legacy at Zayed Human Fraternity Majlis
Uzbek president to arrive in Pakistan today for two-day visit
Uzbek president to arrive in Pakistan today for two-day visit