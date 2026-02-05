Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev gets red carpet welcome in Pakistan

President Asif Ali Zardari and PM Shehbaz Sharif welcome Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Islamabad on February 5, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

President Mirziyoyev visiting Pakistan on PM Shehbaz's invitation.

Dignitary to hold delegation-level talks with PM, President Zardari.

Discussions to identify new avenues to further deepen cooperation.

Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has arrived in Pakistan on a two-day official visit. He was given a red-carpet welcome as President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received the dignitary at Nur Khan air base.

The Foreign Office, on Wednesday, had said that President Mirziyoyev will be visiting Pakistan on PM Shehbaz's invitation.

During his stay in the country, the dignitary, along with his high-level delegation of ministers and business leaders, hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and address the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum.

Discussions will focus on reviewing the entire gamut of bilateral relations and identifying new avenues to further deepen cooperation in diverse sectors, including trade, energy, defence, education, people-to-people exchange and regional connectivity.

This marks the second visit of President Mirziyoyev to Pakistan, signalling the upward trajectory in bilateral relations rooted in shared history, faith, and common aspirations for peace and prosperity in Central and South Asia.

In February last year, Pakistan and Uzbekistan pledged to raise bilateral trade from $400 million to $2 billion, while exploring cooperation in investment, connectivity, and tourism during PM Shehbaz Sharif's two-day visit to Tashkent.

Both leaders highlighted efforts to realise the Trans-Afghan Railway project, aiming to connect Central Asia with South Asia, with PM Shehbaz calling it a "game changer" for regional trade and connectivity.

PM Shehbaz thanked Uzbekistan for its warm hospitality, emphasising the centuries-old bond between the countries and noting that bilateral relations were progressing positively, with investment and trade forming the core of the strengthened partnership.