Kelsey Parker breaks down in heartfelt world Cancer day message

Kelsey Parker opens up about life after losing Tom Parker in World Cancer day tribute

February 05, 2026

The star has two children, Aurelia Bodhi with the late Tom Parker
Kelsey Parker was moved to tears in an emotional tribute to her late husband Tom as she marked World Cancer Day on Thursday. 

The star, 35, has two children, Aurelia, six, Bodhi, four, with the late Tom Parker from The Wanted, who died age 33 from a rare, aggressive brain tumor (glioblastoma) in 2022.

In a video, she said: 'Today is World Cancer Day. For some people, that's just a day on the calendar. For us, it's a line in our life that split everything into before and after.

'Before cancer, I was a wife and mum, busy with normal life, normal worries. After cancer, I understood how fragile everything really is.

'Losing Tom to a brain tumour, didn't just break my heart, it changed the way I saw the world forever. It's love that has nowhere to go. 'It's learning how to carry someone with you, instead of beside you. It's smiling for your kids when your chest feels so heavy.

'It's surviving days you never imagined you'd ever have to face. Here's the part people don't talk about enough: You can be grieving and still be grateful. You can be broken and still be brave.

'You can lose someone and still choose to live. Cancer steals time, future, plans. It also wakes you up, it makes you hold your loved ones tighter.

'I live now in a way that I didn't before. I say the I love you's, I take the trips. I hug longer. I don't sweat the small stuff like I used to before because I know that tomorrow isn't promised.

'Please hear me when I say, you don't move on from grief, you move forward with it. You grow around your pain. I'm still standing. Not because it hasn't hurt, but because love is stronger than loss.' 

It comes after Kelsey opened up about the painful experience she endured following the stillbirth of her son, Phoenix. 

