Special protection unit being established for Chinese nationals' protection, Naqvi tells envoy

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi speaks to the Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong in a meeting on February 5, 2026. — APP

Chinese official condemns terrorist attacks in Balochistan.

Naqvi praises security forces’ swift response to terrorism.

No adversary can undermine Pak-China friendship: Officials.



Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Thursday that the government was establishing a dedicated Special Protection Unit in Pakistan aimed at strengthening the security of Chinese nationals involved in various ongoing projects across the country.

In a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong, Naqvi reaffirmed the enduring Pakistan-China strategic partnership.

The minister welcomed Ambassador Zaidong upon his arrival and received strong condemnation from China over the recent terrorist attacks targeting civilians and security forces in Balochistan.

The ambassador expressed deep sympathy for the affected families, underscoring that China “stands in complete solidarity” with Pakistan during this difficult time.

Ambassador Zaidong reiterated China’s firm stance against terrorism in all its forms and assured continued cooperation in Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts.

Briefing the envoy, Minister Naqvi said the attacks in Balochistan were “organised and premeditated,” but security forces responded swiftly and effectively.

He outlined ongoing operations as well as enhanced protective measures for Chinese citizens and projects across the country, emphasising that “a special protection unit is being established exclusively for the security of Chinese nationals,” Naqvi said, adding that modern Chinese technology will further strengthen coordinated counter-terrorism operations.

The minister also apprised ambassador Zaidong of his recent visit to China, noting progress in security and development cooperation. Both sides held detailed discussions on counter-terrorism, internal security and cybercrime, agreeing to deepen collaboration — particularly in intelligence sharing.

Reaffirming their commitment to the long-standing strategic partnership, the two officials stressed that no adversary can undermine the Pakistan–China friendship.

Ambassador Zaidong thanked Pakistan for its security measures, while Minister Naqvi expressed gratitude for China’s consistent support.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, senior interior ministry officials and representatives of the Chinese Embassy were also present at the meeting.