Indian atrocities fail to suppress Kashmiris' legitimate struggle, says CDF Munir in Muzaffarabad

CDF lays wreath at the Jammu and Kashmir Martyrs Monument in Muzaffarabad on Feb 5, 2026. — ISPR

CDF Munir visits forward post, praises troops’ readiness: ISPR.

Pakistan to raise Kashmir issue at all global forums: CDF Munir.

Army remains ready to counter conventional, hybrid threats: CDF.



Chief of Defence Staff (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering political, moral, and diplomatic support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Thursday.

The military's media wing said CDF-COAS Munir visited Muzaffarabad today and paid homage to the martyrs of the freedom struggle. He also laid a wreath at the Jammu and Kashmir Martyrs Monument and offered rich tributes to the Shuhada of the Kashmir movement, acknowledging their enduring legacy of valour and selfless sacrifice, it added.

Interacting with the notables and veterans, according to the ISPR, Field Marshal Munir said that Indian atrocities, unabated violations of human rights, and Hindutva-driven excesses have failed to suppress the legitimate struggle and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s steadfast support for the Kashmiri cause, COAS Munir stated that Kashmir would soon witness the dawn of freedom, in accordance with the will and destiny of the people of Kashmir.

He further emphasised that Pakistan would continue to highlight the Kashmir issue at all relevant international forums, in complete solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters, until a just resolution of the dispute is achieved according to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, the ISPR said.

CDF Asim Munir interacts with troops during Muzaffarabad visit. ISPR

It said that CDF Munir commended the unwavering dedication, high morale, professional excellence, and combat readiness of the officers and soldiers deployed in Kashmir despite challenging operational conditions.

“Field Marshal Munir emphasised the imperative of maintaining peak operational preparedness, vigilance, and seamless synergy across all domains to effectively deter and decisively respond to any hostile provocation,” the press release by the military’s media wing noted.

The army chief also visited a forward post, where he interacted with troops deployed on the frontlines. During the visit, he reiterated that any act of aggression would be instantaneously met with a swift and befitting response. He underscored that the armed forces remain fully prepared to counter both conventional and hybrid threats in an evolving security environment.

Earlier upon arrival, the COAS-CDF was received by the Commander Rawalpindi Corps.