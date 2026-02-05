Govt, army, law enforcers on same page for peace, says KP CM at apex committee

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi chairs provincial apex committee meeting on February 5, 2026. — X/@GovernmentKP/screengrab

KP CM streesses need for "joint efforts" againt terrorim.

Forum offers fatiha for martyred civilians and security personnel.

Terror-hit areas to be transformed into good governance districts.



Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Thursday said that the government, Pakistan Army and other law enforcement agencies are on the same page for upholding law and order in the province.

The KP CM made the remarks while chairing the provincial apex committee meeting, attended by provincial ministers, the Peshawar Corps commander, the chief secretary, the IG police, and other senior officials.

Referring to the ongoing military operations against terrorists in the violence-hit province, the chief minister said: “This is a collective war and it can only be won through joint efforts.”

The meeting also paid tribute and offered Fatiha for civilians and security personnel who embraced martyrdom in the fight against terrorism.

The meeting discussed rising incidents of terrorism, strategies to eliminate anti-Pakistan elements, and measures to restore peace and stability in the province, read a declaration issued by the KP government.

The meeting stressed the need for “practical cooperation” and consultation among all political parties and public representatives, tribal elders and the federal government for the success of a comprehensive anti-terrorism policy.

It was decided in the meeting that the KP government would spare no effort or resources — including the army, police, CTD, and other institutions — to combat terrorism.

“⁠The agenda of the KP government is that only good governance and public interest can unite the nation against terrorism,” read the statement.

In the first phase, the areas affected by terrorism will be transformed into model good governance districts, it added.

The meeting vowed to tackle the province’s deprivations through development and social services, using all government resources, read the declaration.

The forum decided that in areas where temporary displacement has taken place, the government will ensure full care, rehabilitation and provision of basic needs to the affected people.

Dignified return of the IDPs is the government's top priority, it added.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said: “Peace is our top priority and there will be no compromise on it.”