Pakistani pilgrims urged to finish Hajj biometric verification by tomorrow

Pilgrims circle the Kaaba as they perform Tawaf at the Grand Mosque, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, June 18, 2024. — Reuters

Intending Hajj pilgrims have until Sunday, February 8 (tomorrow), to complete biometric verification through the Saudi Visa Bio app, the Ministry of Religious Affairs said, adding that Hajj visas will not be issued without biometrics.

A spokesperson said pilgrims can complete fingerprint verification from home using the mobile application to avoid hassle and crowds, and advised them to keep the confirmation email safe after completing the process.

The spokesperson said Tasheer centres will also remain open from 9am to 5pm on Saturday (today) and Sunday to facilitate pilgrims.

Pilgrims over 80 years of age are exempt from biometric verification, the spokesperson added.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah confirmed on Thursday that the kingdom will start issuing Hajj visas to intending pilgrims worldwide from February 8.

According to Saudi Gazette, the early launch is part of an accelerated timeline designed to enhance service readiness and ensure the comfort of pilgrims approximately four months ahead of the rituals, in alignment with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

750,000 pilgrims have registered so far, with packages booked for 30,000 pilgrims directly from their home countries, it added.

The ministry further said that approximately 485 camps have been allocated for international pilgrims at the holy sites, and 73 Hajj affairs offices have completed their basic contractual arrangements.

In Pakistan, registration has been completed for 119,000 government pilgrims and 60,000 private pilgrims, confirmed Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf last month.

He said that Hajj preparations are underway according to the Saudi timeline. He added that arrangements for food, transportation and other services were finalised through a competitive process.

During Hajj 2025, the minister said refunds amounting to Rs3.5 billion were returned to 75% of Pakistani pilgrims, with individual refunds ranging from Rs12,000 to Rs110,000.

Training sessions with audio-visual facilities, he further said, are conducted at 147 locations nationwide, and well-trained pilgrims displayed discipline during Hajj.