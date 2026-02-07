Karachi reports 225 fire outbreaks in January alone

Fire department workers walk past the site, following a massive fire that broke out in the Gul Plaza shopping centre in Karachi on January 20, 2026. — Reuters

Fire incidents expose serious gaps in safety preparedness.

More than 20 fire incidents reported in February so far.

Deadliest incident of Gul Plaza fire occurred on Jan 17.

The memory of the deadly Gul Plaza fire still haunts Karachi, a stark reminder of how devastating fires can be in the city. But fire incidents still continue unabated, exposing serious gaps in safety and emergency preparedness.

Alarmingly, this January alone, Karachi reported 225 fire incidents, leaving destruction, injuries and loss of lives in their wake, The News reported on Saturday.

The trend has continued into February, with more than 20 fire incidents reported in just the first five days, showing that the city remains at constant risk.

Authorities warn that unless stricter safety measures are implemented and public awareness is raised, Karachi’s residents will continue to face daily threats from both major and minor fire incidents — a danger that cannot be ignored.

On Thursday alone, fire incidents were reported at six different locations in various parts of the city. While no human casualties were reported in these incidents, two animals — a cow and a buffalo — suffered burn injuries.

The deadliest incident had occurred on January 17, when an inferno at the Gul Plaza killed 79 people, including women and children, and left at least 22 others injured, according to official figures.

Since then, no major fire disaster of a similar scale has been reported. However, small-scale fires continue to erupt on a daily basis, with as many as five to six incidents sometimes being reported in a single day.

Four more people, including a child and an elderly man, also lost their lives in separate fire incidents last month. Alongside the loss of lives, countless others are grappling with property damage and financial ruin, painting a grim picture of the persistent danger fires pose to Karachi’s residents.

People often focus only on the Gul Plaza fire, the lives lost in it and the devastation it caused. But while such large-scale tragedies are rare, smaller fire incidents continue to occur on a daily basis across the city. These are not just statistics. People are losing their lives and suffering financial losses every day.

Among other notable incidents, a man died in Landhi on January 1 after being burnt by a fire lit to keep warm during the cold weather. On January 26, in Malir’s Khokhrapar area, a fire broke out at a privately run school operating inside a house, resulting in the death of a minor and injuries to another. Other students were rescued in time.

Another fatal fire occurred in Gulistan-e-Jauhar on January 28. A separate fire incident in Orangi Town also claimed one life. Several others suffered injuries in incidents reported at Hawkesbay and in Korangi, and near the Met Office area.

Data shows that District Central reported 30, the highest number of fires, in January. Saddar reported 18 incidents, while another 18 occurred within the jurisdiction of the Sohrab Goth–Gulistan-e-Mustafa fire station.

Nazimabad reported 13 incidents, SITE Area 11, and Lyari and Korangi nine each. Landhi reported three incidents, while Orangi Town and Shah Faisal Colony reported eight each. Manzoor Colony reported 14 incidents, and areas covered by the New Karachi fire station reported 13.

On Thursday, fires were reported at multiple locations, including a plastic warehouse near Nauman Kanta on Sher Shah Akbar Road, where the fire repeatedly reignited due to Thermocol. Firefighters used heavy machinery under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Nida Saman to demolish walls and complete cooling operations.

Other incidents included a fire on the roof of a private bank near the Sultan Hospital in Korangi No. 4, a fire in chemical-filled drums at a perfume factory in Mehran Town, a cattle shed fire in Malir’s Khurramabad area, a fire at a gym in Federal B Area, and a fire at a K-Electric junction near the Fatima Tower in New Karachi Industrial Area. All the fires were brought under control without any human casualties.

Authorities have expressed concern over the rising frequency of fire incidents, and stressed the urgent need for stricter safety measures, regular inspections and greater public awareness to prevent more tragedies.