Bushra Bibi allowed family meeting under strict 'no politics' condition

ISLAMABAD: After a gap of nearly three months following November 4, 2025, Bushra Bibi, the wife of former prime minister Imran Khan, was allowed to meet her close relatives, including her daughter and sisters-in-law a few days back with the condition that it would not be used for political motives.

According to the sources, the meeting was facilitated through the intervention of Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, who has previously been reported to be involved in backchannel efforts aimed at creating humanitarian and legal facilitation for Imran Khan and his spouse.

The facilitation reportedly followed earlier signals from Bushra Bibi that any possible channel with the establishment, if it could ease matters, should be explored. Saif was also told by Imran Khan to use his connections for a rapprochement between the PTI and the military establishment.

Sources said the latest permission for the meeting with Bushra Bibi was granted strictly on the condition that no political discussion would take place during the interaction. The relatives were explicitly instructed not to convey or receive any political messages, a condition that was fully complied with during the meeting.

While no political matters were discussed, sources claimed that Bushra Bibi did express a personal grievance, lamenting that despite her and Imran Khan’s continued incarceration, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had failed to make meaningful efforts on their behalf. This complaint, however, remained confined to personal sentiment and did not translate into any political messaging or instruction, the sources added.

The meeting is being viewed by informed observers as part of a narrowly defined humanitarian facilitation rather than any broader political engagement. Sources suggest that, given the apparent compliance with agreed terms, similar limited family meetings for Bushra Bibi may be allowed in the future, depending on prevailing conditions.

In contrast, no such relaxation appears imminent in Imran Khan’s case. His last family meeting, involving his sister, was made possible after sustained efforts by PTI leadership, mainly Barrister Gohar Ali Khan. However, that meeting reportedly became controversial after public statements attributed to Imran Khan were later conveyed to the media, including remarks which were a direct attack on the Chief of Army Staff.

Those statements were considered unacceptable by authorities, sources said, leading to renewed restrictions and reinforcing the insistence that family meetings must not be used as a conduit for political communication.

The contrasting treatment of the two cases underscores the authorities’ continued sensitivity over messaging emerging from jail meetings and their determination to strictly enforce conditions attached to any such facilitation.

Originally published in The News