Fatalities rise to 33 in Islamabad imambargah suicide blast; funeral prayers held

People gather to attend funeral of victims following the suicide explosion at an imambargah in Islamabad on February 7, 2026. — Reuters

20 wounded in critical condition, say Pims sources.

Federal ministers attend funeral prayers of victims.

Iranian envoy, Azerbaijan's FM express condolences.

ISLAMABAD: The number of those martyred in the deadly suicide blast in Islamabad's imambargah rose to 33 after a wounded person succumbed to his injuries, hospital sources said on Saturday.

Noting that the bodies of 33 victims had been handed over to their relatives, the sources said that at least 149 victims were brought to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims), including 121 injured and 28 fatalities.

The number of injured in Pims, after overnight treatment, has reduced to 64, with 20 still in critical condition and nine undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU), whereas 13 of the wounded are being treated at the Polyclinic Hospital.

A day earlier, a suicide bomber detonated himself inside an imambargah during Friday prayer in southeastern Islamabad.

The attacker detonated himself at the entrance of Imambargah Khadijah al-Kubra in the federal capital's Tarlai area after opening fire.

Following the tragic incident, rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to the hospitals. Law enforcement agencies — including Pakistan Army troops and Rangers — cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the incident.

Investigators said they recovered the suspected bomber’s identity card at the blast site, which showed his name as Yasir, 32, a resident of Peshawar, according to the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).

They added that the attacker had been living in Afghanistan for the past five months, where he received training in the use of weapons and suicide bombing.

Funeral prayers for some of the victims were held with Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf and others, along with a large number of people in attendance.

The government is "tracing the facilitators and handlers" behind the attack, said Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, adding that some victims remain critically injured in the hospital and are "being provided the best healthcare possible".

The bomber had a history of travelling to Afghanistan, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif posted on Friday on X, blaming neighbouring India for sponsoring the assault.

Iranian envoy expresses condolences

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met Iranian Ambassador Raza Amiri Moghaddam, where the latter expressed condolences over the tragic blast.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said that during the meeting, DPM Dar strongly condemned the terrorist attack and reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm resolve to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

DPM Dar, the FO added, also reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening engagement with Iran in key priority sectors of mutual interest.

Separately, the DPM also received a phone call from Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, who conveyed condolences on behalf of the President, government, extending prayers for the victims of the Islamabad blast and solidarity with Pakistan.

Furthermore, both leaders also discussed current regional and international developments of mutual interest, and reaffirmed the enduring partnership between Islamabad and Bakand Azerbaijan.