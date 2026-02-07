Rawalpindi court turns down Imran Khan's plea for access to personal physicians

Security officers escort former prime minister Imran Khan, as he appeared in Islamabad High Court, Islamabad, May 12, 2023. — Reuters

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah conducts hearing on GHQ attack case.

Special Prosecutor Zaheer Shah opposes Imran Khan's request.

Zaheer says Imran is an under-trial prisoner, not convicted inmate.

RAWALPINDI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi on Saturday rejected a request to allow Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan access to his personal doctors for a medical examination in prison.

The hearing on May 9 General Headquarters (GHQ) attack case was conducted by ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah, with Imran's lawyer Faisal Malik representing the former prime minister in court. Special Prosecutor Zaheer Shah appeared on behalf of the prosecution and opposed the request.

Zaheer told the court that Imran, who is currently on bail in the GHQ attack case, is an under-trial prisoner and not a convicted inmate. He added that the criminal court does not have the authority to regulate the custody of a suspect on bail. The prosecutor also noted that under Pakistan Prison Rules, personal doctors are not designated for any prisoner and that private medical care is not provided under the existing legal framework.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court dismissed the petition seeking access to Imran's personal physicians.

It may be noted that Imran recently underwent an eye procedure at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) in Islamabad, where doctors confirmed that pressure in blood vessels had affected his vision. The PTI has accused the government of withholding details of his medical condition for several days.

PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Khan, citing messages from the incarcerated former first lady Bushra Bibi, who is also in prison, said the party chief’s health had improved following the procedure. According to the ex-first lady, doctors had warned of a risk of losing eyesight without the recommended intervention.

Meanwhile, National Assembly Opposition Leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai last week sought Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s intervention to ensure that Imran is examined by his trusted medical team.

In a letter to the prime minister, Achakzai said recent medical check-ups were conducted without the knowledge or presence of the PTI founder’s personal doctors or family members.

He stressed that it is “critically needed” for Imran's personal doctors to conduct comprehensive examinations to properly assess and manage his health, in accordance with medical ethics, legal obligations and fundamental human rights. Achakzai urged that doctors from Shaukat Khanum Hospital, Shifa Hospital, and other trusted medical professionals be allowed to attend to Imran.

Imran's family had also sought access for Imran’s personal physician, who they say has not been permitted to examine him for more than a year.

However, the Adiala jail administration clarified that Imran is being provided all facilities available to ‘B-Class’ prisoners under the law, including tailored meals, healthcare, reading materials, exercise and walks.

Imran, 72, has been in jail since August 2023 after being convicted in multiple cases, which he says are politically motivated following his removal from office through a parliamentary vote in 2022.

His first conviction was linked to allegations of unlawfully selling state gifts, commonly referred to as the Toshakhana case. Subsequent verdicts added lengthy prison sentences, including 10 years for leaking a diplomatic cable and 14 years in a graft case related to the Al-Qadir Trust. Prosecutors allege the charity was involved in improper land deals.

Imran remains incarcerated as legal proceedings continue, with his conviction in the Toshakhana-2 case marking the latest setback. He faces dozens of cases filed since 2022, ranging from corruption to anti-terrorism and state secrets charges. He has denied all allegations, which his party says are politically driven.

The PTI maintains that the prosecutions are aimed at excluding Imran Khan from public life and elections.