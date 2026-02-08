Barrister Gohar demands apology over Tarar's claim linking PTI to terrorism

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali (left) and Information Minister Atta Tarar. — Reuters/APP/File

Gohar rejects Tarar’s claim, calls remarks reckless and divisive.

Tarar makes remarks at Lahore presser linked to suicide attack.

Info minister references Imran Khan’s past TTP resettlement plan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali on Saturday decried Information Minister Atta Tarar's accusation that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's ruling party was the reason behind the ongoing wave of terrorism, calling it reckless and divisive at a time of national mourning.

The minister gave the remarks at a press conference in Lahore alongside religious scholars, aiming to express solidarity and national unity after Friday’s suicide attack at an Islamabad imambargah.

Referring indirectly to ex-premier Imran Khan’s plan to settle fighters from the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in civilian areas, Tarar said the same thinking was behind the current surge in violence.

Tarar also remarked, with a smile, that “Abb yeh jo dehshatgardi waapis ayi hai, iss kay peechay PTI hai (the PTI is behind this resurgence of terrorism).”

In his condemnatory reaction, Gohar called the minister’s statement “irresponsible” and said he should apologise immediately. "People are grieving, funerals are being held, and the nation needs unity at this time. "

“Now is the time to condemn terrorism together. Statements like this only divide the country,” he said, adding, "PTI condemns all acts of violence and stands with the nation."

In Friday's attack, a man opened fire at the Khadija al-Kubra Imambargah compound in the Taralai Kalan area on the outskirts of Islamabad, then detonated a bomb that killed 33 people and himself, and injured dozens.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday confirmed that the mastermind of the Islamabad suicide blast, linked to the banned group Daesh, is in Pakistan’s custody along with the attacker's facilitators.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he said the mastermind and facilitators were arrested in raids conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Peshawar and Nowshera immediately after the blast.

According to The News, authorities also apprehended the suicide bomber’s brother-in-law, who is allegedly a central figure in planning and logistical support for the network.

He has been transferred to a central investigation facility for high-level interrogation. The investigation also extended into Islamabad’s residential areas, where the bomber’s mother was taken into custody from an upscale neighbourhood.

Intelligence officials stated, "They possess concrete evidence linking her to the group’s activities." Security sources said the suicide mission was planned by Daesh elements operating within Afghanistan.

Investigators further alleged that technical and human intelligence have uncovered a link between Daesh and Indian intelligence agencies — a development officials believe will help dismantle remaining militant cells in Pakistan.

Forensic analysis indicates the suicide vest used in the attack contained approximately four to six kilogrammes of high explosives.