Lahoris take to roofs to make most of third and final day of Basant

A man flies a kite from a rooftop to mark Basant, a kite-flying festival, in Lahore on February 6, 2026. — Reuters

Three-day basant festival commenced on Feb 6.

Kite-flying fair returned after lifting of 25-year ban.

Lahore's sky studded with colourful kites overnight.

Lahoris have taken to their rooftops on the third and final day of the kite-flying Basant festival on Sunday.

With the weather remaining favourable for kite flying, the skies above the city were filled with kites, as Basant enthusiasts thronged rooftops across Lahore.

The popular kite-flying festival returned to Lahore on February 6 after the Punjab government lifted a more than two-decade-long ban — imposed following deaths and injuries caused by sharp kite strings and celebratory gunfire.

Basant has seen a large number of people, both young and old, engaging in kite flying, along with celebrations featuring music and traditional festivities.

However, certain restrictions have been imposed during Basant to maintain public order and respect religious sentiments.

According to a government spokesperson, kites carrying images or symbols of holy books, religious places, personalities, political parties or national flags have been banned.

In addition, the use of metallic wire and nylon string has also been banned, while the installation of safety rods on motorcycles has been made mandatory during Basant in the provincial capital.

Vehicles entering Lahore are being subjected to strict checking and scanning, and only legally permitted kite-flying material is being allowed into the city, while prohibited items are being confiscated.

Over 10,000 officers and personnel have been deployed across the city during the Basant celebrations.

Checkpoints have been set up in different zones, with 104 in the Red Zone, 92 in the Yellow Zone, and 72 in the Green Zone. Police have also been deployed on rooftops, overhead bridges, underpasses, and at entry and exit points.

On Friday, at least one fatality was reported along with five injuries in separate kite-flying-related incidents across Lahore.

The deceased, 25-year-old Ali Rasheed, was electrocuted while attempting to retrieve a stray kite near the Sikh Canal in Baghbanpura. He had reportedly climbed an electric pole and came into contact with live wires.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced the cancellation of all Basant-related activities scheduled for Sunday, following a deadly suicide blast at a mosque in Islamabad that claimed more than two dozen lives.