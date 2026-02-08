PDMA issues alert as rain, snowfall forecast in KP and Balochistan

Representational image shows a vehicle after getting stuck in snow along a road after a heavy snowfall in Murree on January 8, 2022. — AFP

Rain and light snowfall are forecast in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) through Tuesday and in 19 districts of Balochistan on Monday, with authorities warning of possible road closures and slippery conditions in upper areas, including Naran, Kaghan, Kalam and Chitral.

In Balochistan, light rain is expected in 19 districts, while light snowfall is forecast on the mountains in Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah and Ziarat.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has directed district administrations and relevant departments to remain alert and take precautionary measures in advance.

Under the influence of western winds, light rain or drizzle is possible at some places along the coastal belt, along with strong winds. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has also forecast cloudy weather in Karachi, with drizzle at a few places.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected over most parts of the country during the next 12 hours, while it will remain very cold in hilly areas. Partly cloudy to cloudy conditions, with light rain and light snowfall, are likely at isolated places in northern and western Balochistan.

Temperatures recorded this morning were: Islamabad 5 degrees Celsius, Lahore 11°C, Karachi 16°C, Peshawar 7°C, Gilgit 7°C, Quetta 1°C, Murree 0°C and Muzaffarabad 6°C.

For Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), cold and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula, while it will be very cold and dry in Leh.

Temperatures recorded this morning were: Srinagar -4°C, Jammu 7°C, Leh -12°C, Pulwama -3°C, Shopian -3°C, Baramula -3°C and Anantnag -2°C.