Groom-to-be martyred while stopping suicide bomber in Islamabad blast

Young man (right), named Aun Abbas, who embraced martyrdom in suicide bombing at Khadijat-ul-Kubra Imambargah in Islamabad’s Tarlai area. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

A young man who was just weeks away from starting a new life was martyred in the suicide bombing at Khadijat-ul-Kubra Imambargah in Islamabad’s Tarlai area, a tragedy that left dozens of families in mourning.

Aun Abbas, whose marriage preparations were underway at home, was killed in the attack that struck during Friday prayers and claimed at least 33 lives while leaving dozens of worshippers injured.

Family members said Aun had been engaged a year ago, with his nikah planned for the holy month of Ramadan and his rukhsati scheduled after Eid ul Fitr.

Relatives said the household had been busy with wedding arrangements when the suicide blast suddenly ended those hopes, leaving the family devastated before the new home could be built.

His brother recalled that Aun was standing near a rear gate when the attacker tried to force his way inside while firing shots.

“He tried to stop the attacker and grabbed him. At that moment, the bomber detonated himself. We are heartbroken, but we are also proud that he gave his life to save many others. If the attacker had managed to enter further inside, the loss would have been far greater,” the brother said.

The family said the traditional sehra that Aun was meant to wear as a groom was instead placed on his grave.

Along with Aun Abbas, other victims of the attack were laid to rest after their funeral prayers. Large numbers of people attended the funerals to pay their final respects to the martyrs.

Police said the attacker opened fire before detonating himself at the entrance of the imambargah.

Investigators said an identity card recovered from the blast site showed the suspected attacker as Yasir, 32, a resident of Peshawar, according to verification carried out through the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).

They said the attacker had been living in Afghanistan for the past five months, where he reportedly received training in the use of weapons and suicide bombing before carrying out the assault.