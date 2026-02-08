Reko Diq project: Balochistan to establish dedicated Frontier Corps for mineral-bearing area

An image of the Reko Diq mines in Balochistan. — APP/File

Balochistan to beef up intel network, work closely with companies.

Shahid Rind says govt extremely serious about foreign investment.

Barrick says it will "immediately" review its project in Balochistan.

KARACHI: Pakistan has decided to boost its intelligence network and raise a special force to guard the mineral-rich Balochistan province and its borders with Iran and Afghanistan, a provincial government official said.

The development, reported by The News citing Arab News, comes days after Canadian giant Barrick Mining Corporation said it planned to "immediately" begin a comprehensive review of all aspects of the multibillion-dollar Reko Diq copper-gold project in Balochistan.

Barrick's decision followed coordinated attacks by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) terrorist group in several districts across Balochistan last Saturday that killed 36 civilians and 22 security personnel. Authorities said they had killed 216 militants in follow-up operations.

"In light of the terrorists events, the provincial government in tandem with security forces is redesigning the entire security architecture," Shahid Rind, an aide to Chief Minister of Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti for media and political affairs, told the Arab News.

"This includes raising a dedicated Frontier Corps for the mineral-bearing area, securing both borders, i.e., Iran and Afghanistan."

Arab News reached out to Pakistan's information minister, Attaullah Tarar, but he did not respond to questions seeking comment on the matter.

The Balochistan government will also beef up its intelligence network and work closely with mining companies in the region.

"The Balochistan government is extremely serious about foreign investment in the province and considers Reko Diq as the flag-bearer of foreign investment," Rind said.

“The provincial government will do whatever is necessary to maintain that."

The recent attacks have apparently alarmed international investors, especially Barrick, which is developing one of the world's largest copper and gold mines in Balochistan.

"As we stated in our public documents, Barrick is undertaking a review of all aspects of the Reko Diq project, including with respect to the project’s security arrangements, development timetable and capital budget," a Barrick spokesperson said in response to an Arab News email.

In a February 5 statement issued with its fourth-quarter financial results, Barrick said the Reko Diq project "continued to advance site works in Q4, although in light of a recent increase in security incidents, management is currently reviewing all aspects of the project."

"The review will begin immediately," the Barrick spokesperson said. "An update will be provided when the review has been completed."

Barrick owns 50% share in Reko Diq, along with three Pakistani federal state-owned enterprises that own 25%, while the Balochistan government has the remaining 25% share in the project.

The project is expected to begin production in 2028 and is central to Pakistan’s hopes of boosting mineral exports and attracting foreign investment into its underdeveloped mining sector.

Despite heightened threats in Balochistan, development linked to the project continues in other parts of the country.

Barrick is expected to start investing in Pakistan’s port infrastructure soon as it prepares for exports.

Pakistan International Bulk Terminal Ltd (PIBT), the country's first dirty bulk terminal located at Port Qasim in Karachi, will host dedicated facilities to ship Reko Diq’s output.

PIBT CEO Sharique Azim Siddiqui told Arab News this week that Barrick would invest $150 million to build a shed and upgrade other dedicated facilities to handle shipments of copper-gold concentrate once Reko Diq production begins in 2028.

Barrick's Pakistani subsidiary, Reko Diq Mining Company, last week signed an export agreement with PIBT under which the miner will export 800,000 tonnes of copper and gold concentrate through the terminal in the first phase, doubling the volume in the second phase, according to Siddiqui.

Revived in 2022 after years of legal disputes, the Reko Diq project is billed by the government as a transformative investment for Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest but least developed province.

But persistent militant activity and rising attacks targeting security forces, state institutions and infrastructure have raised concerns among investors.

The latest attacks, one of the deadliest flare-ups in Balochistan in recent years, have prompted large-scale security operations across the province as authorities continue their hunt for militant facilitators.

Siddiqui said the recent surge in militancy in Balochistan remains a concern for them.

"Security challenges have always been there in Pakistan. The investors do realise that, and we take it in our stride, and we hope for the best," Siddiqui said.

"If there is no security for the cargo movement, then that’s going to hurt that [Reko Diq] project and hurt everyone."