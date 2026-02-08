President Zardari says 'some neighbouring nations' aiding terrorists against Pakistan

President Asif Ali Zardari addressing the Second Golden Panda Awards International Culture Forum in China on September 13, 2025. — PID

President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday stated that some neighbouring countries have become complicit in terrorist activities, providing direct financing and technical support to groups operating against Pakistan.

He made the remarks while expressing gratitude to global leaders for expressing solidarity with Pakistan over the terrorist incident in Islamabad, which left at least 33 people martyred and dozens injured, read a statement issued by the President Secretariat's media wing.

President Zardari reiterated Pakistan's stance that terrorism could not be confronted by a single country in isolation.

Global condemnations poured in after a suicide bomber opened fire and detonated himself at the entrance of the Imambargah and Mosque Khadijat-ul-Kubra in Islamabad's Tarlai area during Friday prayers on February 6.

Later, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi stated that authorities had arrested the mastermind of the suicide attack, linked to the outlawed Daesh, along with the attacker's facilitators.

Meanwhile, President Zardari said that Pakistan's experience has shown that when terrorist groups are allowed space, facilitation or impunity beyond national borders, the consequences are borne by innocent civilians all over the world.

He stated that "certain neighbouring countries" have become partners in crime by allowing terror groups to operate against Pakistan, while others provided them with direct finance, technical and military support.

President Zardari also lambasted the Afghan Taliban regime for allowing terror groups launch attacks inside Pakistan against security personnel and civilians.

He said that the Taliban regime has made Afghanistan's situation worse than pre-9/11, a period when terrorist groups posed serious threats to global peace.

He added that Pakistan's eastern neighbour was also assisting the Afghan Taliban regime and threatening not only Pakistan but also the regional and global peace.

President Zardari also thanked global leaders and nations for standing with Pakistan in the moment of grief.

Pakistan is humbled by the strong and sincere outpouring of support and solidarity from world leaders, governments and international organisations, he said.

President Zardari noted that the messages of sympathy and solidarity had brought comfort to the people of Pakistan and strength to the mourning families, saying the messages reaffirmed that the fight against terrorism was a shared global responsibility and a common struggle for all.