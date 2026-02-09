Basant concludes in Lahore after three days of celebrations and festivity

People fly kites during the Basant festival in Lahore on February 6, 2026. — AFP

Ministers hint at "even more vibrant" celebrations in coming years.

CM lauds citizens for celebrating with caution and responsibility.

Basant model to be adopted in other cities next year: CM Maryam.

The three-day vibrant festival of Basant wrapped up in Lahore after cheerful days of kite flying, music, food and celebration, as the city witnessed the return of the event after more than two decades.

Children, youngsters, adults and the elderly alike were seen embracing the spirit of the season, heading to rooftops with kites in hand, engaging in the kite-flying contests and raising chants of “bo-kata” as the skies filled with colour.

Lahoris took to their rooftops on the third day of the kite-flying festival, which marked a return after the Punjab government lifted a more than two-decade-long ban. With the weather remaining favourable, the skies above the city were dotted with kites as enthusiasts thronged rooftops across Lahore.

The popular festival returned on February 6 after the Punjab government lifted a ban imposed following deaths and injuries linked to sharp kite strings and celebratory gunfire.

The three-day festivities — which was exteded till 5am Monday — allowed under strict rules brought a festive buzz to the provincial capital, as roads and streets lit up with lights and decorations amid rooftop gatherings and celebrations continuing late into the night.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, on the occasion, said that a call was made on February 8 to “burn and bring things down”, but it failed, as the youth and general public rejected it.

She termed the successful Basant celebrations a victory for Lahore and Pakistan, adding that an even more vibrant Basant would be seen next year. She said the chief minister had implemented a difficult decision regarding Basant and ensured strict oversight.

According to the minister, kite and string manufacturers in Lahore were registered, safety rods were installed on 1.4 million motorcycles, and free transport services were provided through 512 buses.

Over the three days, around two million people used the transport facility, while one million vehicles entered Punjab. She added that the district administration performed effectively in line with the chief minister’s vision.

On the third and final day, candles symbolising peace were released into the air. Provincial Minister Azma Bukhari said the candles of hope would once again bring Basant’s joys next year, adding that Lahoris protected their festival and heritage by following SOPs.

On Sunday, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced the extension of celebrations until 5am on Monday, describing it as a reward for the people of Lahore for celebrating Basant with discipline and following all safety standard operating procedures (SOPs). In a post on X, she praised citizens for maintaining order during the festivities.

Commending the residents of Lahore, CM Maryam said the concept of a happy but safe Basant had been fully adopted. “I am happy that the people of Lahore upheld the trust we placed in them,” she said, noting that apart from the prescribed size, no reports of prohibited kite strings were received. She added that the model would be adopted in other cities as well. Urging caution on the last day, she said 200 clinics on wheels and 21 field hospitals were set up across the city.

The three-day Basant festival concluded with participation from people belonging to all walks of life.

However, despite extensive safety arrangements, incidents were reported during the celebrations.

At least three children were injured after kite strings cut their necks, while two people were hurt after falling from rooftops in different areas of Lahore on Sunday. All five were shifted to hospital. Over the three days, five people lost their lives in various accidents