Visa requests of Imran Khan's sons Kasim, Sulaiman 'pending with interior ministry'

PTI founder Imran Khan's sons Kasim Khan (left) and Sulaiman Khan speak during an interview with Sky News. — Sky News

ISLAMABAD: Diplomatic sources in London have said that the visa applications of incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's sons were pending with the Ministry of Interior, The News reported on Monday.

The sources added that Kasim Khan and Sulaiman Khan couldn't get a visa from the Pakistan High Commission in London due to lacunas in their applications and that the PTI founder's sons didn't pursue their applications after they had been asked to furnish missing information in their applications.

The applications, pending with the ministry's relevant section in Islamabad, would be considered once they provide the required information.

The details come as the former ruling party has raised concerns over Imran's health after it came to light that the former prime minister was briefly taken from Rawalpindi's Adiala jail to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) and had undergone a 20-minute medical procedure.

The ousted PM has been behind bars for more than two years. His incarceration, however, has consistently proved to be a flashpoint with the government as PTI protests, including scuffles with police and jail staff, continue over meetings with the ex-PM.

The PTI founder was diagnosed with a serious eye condition known as central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO), a disorder that commonly affects older adults and is linked to underlying cardiovascular risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and heart disease.

Doctors explain that CRVO occurs when the "Central Retinal Vein" that drains blood from the retina becomes blocked, usually by a clot. The blockage disrupts normal blood flow, leading to retinal swelling, leakage of fluid and blood, and sometimes bleeding inside the eye. This can cause sudden or gradually worsening loss of vision.

In Imran's case, doctors said reduced vision in his right eye prompted a detailed eye assessment, including retinal imaging and optical coherence tomography, after he was examined in Adiala jail.

At Pims, Imran received an anti-VEGF intravitreal injection, a standard treatment used to reduce retinal swelling, known as macular oedema, and to limit further damage caused by leakage from retinal blood vessels. The ophthalmologist said such injections are often required on a monthly basis, particularly in the early phase of treatment.

Since then, the PTI has also sought access to the incarcerated politician, and its memo has been conveyed to the "relevant executive authorities" for appropriate consideration under the law.

Meanwhile, Imran's sons Kasim and Sulaiman have once again expressed concerns over their father's jail conditions, terming them "awful" and "substandard" in a statement given on a podcast back in December 2025.

Meanwhile, Kasim also said that he and his brother were in fact planning to visit the country.