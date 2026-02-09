Court indicts YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife in gambling, betting application case

YouTuber Saadur Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai gets emotional recounting his experience in NCCIA custody in this image taken from a video released on his YouTube channel, December 7, 2025. — YouTube@DuckyBhai

LAHORE: A district court in Lahore on Monday indicted YouTuber Saadur Rehman, popularly known as "Ducky Bhai", his wife and others in a case pertaining to the alleged promotion of online gambling and betting applications.

During the hearing of the case, conducted by Judicial Magistrate Naeem Wattoo, the YouTuber and other accused denied the allegations. Meanwhile, the court has summoned the witnesses on February 23.

Rehman, his wife and others face a case registered by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) where the authority has accused the YouTuber of allegedly promoting various online gambling and betting platforms, including Binomo and 1xBet, through his YouTube channel, the FIR claimed.

Duky Bhai, one of Pakistan's most-followed digital content creators, with over 800 videos uploaded and more than 10 million subscribers on YouTube, was arrested on August 17, 2025, after a case was registered against him by the state through the NCCIA.

As per the First Information Report (FIR), the case includes charges under sections 13, 14, 25, and 26 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, as well as sections 294-B and 420 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

He remained in NCCIA custody for almost three months and, after spending more than three months in detention, Rehman obtained bail from the Lahore High Court (LHC) and was released on November 26.

Following his release, he made explosive allegations of torture and humiliation in the custody of the NCCIA officials.

Breaking down in a video statement issued in December 2025, Rehman described being slapped, abused and used as a warning to a child during interrogation by a senior officer.

He recounted what he says happened to him while he was in custody, alleging he was beaten, insulted and abused during questioning.

Levelling a direct accusation against former NCCIA Lahore additional director Sarfraz Chaudhry, he said that during the investigation, he was repeatedly slapped on the face, abused with obscene language, forced to bend his legs and raise his arms, and even subjected to a video call in which a child was encouraged to hurl abuse at him.

It is pertinent to know that Chaudhry, in September 2025, was dismissed from service and removed from his post, reportedly over various controversies, including allegedly beating Rehman, and in October, the FIA arrested him along with six NCCIA officers on charges of misuse of authority and taking bribes.

Meanwhile, six NCCIA officials are facing bribery allegations, being probed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a case registered against them for "misuse of authority" and taking bribes to favour a complainant in an ongoing inquiry.

The officials include Chaudhry, Zafar, Shoaib Riaz, Ali Raza, Mujtaba Zafar, and Yasir.