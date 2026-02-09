Pakistan seeks stronger ties with Japan after Takaichi re-elected as PM

A collage showing PM Shehbaz Sharif and Japan's re-elected PM Sanae Takaichi. — PID/AFP/File

PM Shehbaz wants to bolster bilateral relations.

Prime Minister Takaichi sweeps to historic win.

Takaichi vows to make major policy shifts.



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday sought to bolster ties with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi after she was re-elected to the Asian nation’s top office.

"Congratulations to HE Ms Sanae Takaichi @takaichi_sanae on her re-election as the Prime Minister of Japan," the prime minister said in a post on X.

PM Shehbaz added: "We look forward to continue working with Prime Minister Takaichi to further strengthen and diversify our excellent bilateral relations with Japan."

The coalition of Japan's first female leader Takaichi, swept to a historic election win on Sunday. The conservative Takaichi delivered 316 seats of the 465 in parliament's lower house for her Liberal Democratic Party, its best ever result.

With coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, known as Ishin, Takaichi controls 352 seats and a supermajority of two-thirds of seats, easing her legislative agenda as she can override the upper chamber, where she does not have a majority.

"This election involved major policy shifts — particularly a major shift in economic and fiscal policy, as well as strengthening security policy," Takaichi said in a television interview as the results rolled in.

"These are policies that have drawn a great deal of opposition ... If we have received the public's support, then we truly must tackle these issues with all our strength."

US President Donald Trump congratulated Takaichi on the result, wishing her "great success in passing your Conservative, Peace Through Strength agenda" in a social media post.

"Sanae's bold and wise decision to call for an election paid off big time," said Trump, who will host Takaichi at the White House next month.

Takaichi, 64, called the rare winter snap election to capitalise on her buoyant personal approval ratings since she was elevated to lead the long-ruling LDP late last year.

Voters have been drawn to her straight-talking, hardworking image, but her nationalistic leanings and emphasis on security have strained ties with Japan's powerful neighbour China, while her promises of tax cuts have rattled financial markets.