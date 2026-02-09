Govt extends deadline of Hajj visa biometric verification

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba as they perform Tawaf at the Grand Mosque, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, June 18, 2024. — Reuters

The deadline for completing the Saudi visa biometric for this year's Hajj has been extended to February 17, the Ministry of Religious Affairs said in a statement.

Radio Pakistan reported that, as per a ministry spokesperson, pilgrims may complete the biometric process via a mobile app from home.

Biometrics can also be completed at Saudi Tasheer Centres established in six major cities. Hajj pilgrims are required to keep the receipt or confirmation email received from the Tasheer Centres.

According to the spokesperson, biometric verification is mandatory for obtaining a Hajj visa, and no visa will be issued without it.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah confirmed on Thursday that the kingdom will start issuing Hajj visas to intending pilgrims worldwide from February 8.

According to Saudi Gazette, the early launch is part of an accelerated timeline designed to enhance service readiness and ensure the comfort of pilgrims approximately four months ahead of the rituals, in alignment with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

750,000 pilgrims have registered so far, with packages booked for 30,000 pilgrims directly from their home countries, it added.

The ministry further said that approximately 485 camps have been allocated for international pilgrims at the holy sites, and 73 Hajj affairs offices have completed their basic contractual arrangements.

In Pakistan, registration has been completed for 119,000 government pilgrims and 60,000 private pilgrims, confirmed Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf last month.

He said that Hajj preparations are underway according to the Saudi timeline. He added that arrangements for food, transportation and other services were finalised through a competitive process.

During Hajj 2025, the minister said refunds amounting to Rs3.5 billion were returned to 75% of Pakistani pilgrims, with individual refunds ranging from Rs12,000 to Rs110,000.

Training sessions with audio-visual facilities, he further said, are conducted at 147 locations nationwide, and well-trained pilgrims displayed discipline during Hajj.