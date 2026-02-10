Khawaja Asif calls for unity as NA unanimously adopts resolution against Islamabad attack

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif addressing the National Assembly in Islamabad, May 9, 2025. — NNI

Defence minister says India waging proxy war against Pakistan.

NA backs indiscriminate action against Tarlai attack perpetrators.

Resolution calls for comprehensive security plan for places of worship.



Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday stressed the need for national unity against terrorism, as the National Assembly adopted a resolution condemning the deadly attack at an imambargah in Islamabad.

Speaking on the floor of the lower house, he said political differences were natural in a democracy, but national sovereignty, territorial integrity and state security must remain beyond partisan divides.

His statement comes in the wake of the deadly attack at Imambargah in Islamabad’s Tarlai area during Friday prayers, which left at least 33 people martyred and dozens injured.

The suicide bomber opened fire before detonating himself at the entrance of the imambargah.

The defence minister urged parliamentarians to resolve internal disputes through dialogue and constitutional means.

He paid tribute to the sacrifices of Pakistan's armed forces and law enforcement agencies, while criticising the exploitation of martyrs' sacrifices for political gains, terming it morally unacceptable.

Asif said India lacked the courage to engage Pakistan in a direct conflict following its defeat in the brief war in May last year, and was instead waging a proxy war through terrorism against Pakistan.

He warned that certain internal elements were also being used to advance external agendas.

Referring to relations with Afghanistan, he said Islamabad had repeatedly raised concerns about terrorist sanctuaries and had engaged the Afghan Taliban regime through multiple dialogue processes, including Doha, Riyadh and Jeddah.

While Afghan authorities acknowledged Pakistan’s concerns, he said they failed to provide guarantees to prevent terrorists from regrouping and returning.

He recalled that Pakistan had hosted millions of Afghan refugees for decades, describing it as a humanitarian responsibility that came at a high cost.

He alleged that some militant elements operating from Afghan soil were being supported by foreign powers to destabilise Pakistan.

The defence minister made the remarks during the session in which the NA unanimously adopted a resolution condemning the suicide attack on an Islamabad imambargah during Friday prayers that left at least 33 people martyred and dozens injured.

The resolution declared the brutal act of terrorism a direct attack on the Constitution of Pakistan, religious freedom, national security and interfaith harmony.

The House demanded that the suicide attacker, along with all facilitators, planners and sponsors involved in the incident, be brought to justice without delay.

It affirmed full support for all relevant investigative agencies, intelligence networks, forensic institutions and judicial processes to ensure indiscriminate and decisive action against those responsible for terrorism.

The resolution called for the formulation and implementation of a comprehensive and permanent security plan for the protection of places of worship, particularly mosques and other religious sites.

The House also urged that adequate financial compensation be provided to the families of the martyrs and that the injured be given the best possible medical treatment and facilities.

Reiterating its resolve, the NA stated that there was no space for terrorism, sectarianism or hate-based violence in Pakistan.