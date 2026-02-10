Major fire breaks out at Rawat factory near Rawapindi

The image shows firefighters busy with operation to extinguish the fire at Rawat factory on February 10, 2026. — Geo News/Screengrab

A major fire that broke out at a factory in the Rawat Industrial Area near Rawalpindi continued to burn for several hours, with rescue teams working through the night to bring the situation under control, officials said on Tuesday.

According to Rescue authorities, the blaze started at an industrial unit in Rawat, prompting an immediate emergency response. Firefighters launched a large-scale operation, deploying up to 19 fire-tenders to contain the flames.

Later, additional vehicles of the fire brigade department were called in as the intensity of the fire increased.

Rescue officials said the firefighting operation had continued for more than 14 hours, with emergency crews using water mixed with foam in an effort to suppress the blaze.

The presence of large quantities of chemicals and other flammable materials inside the factory has made the operation particularly challenging for firefighters.

Authorities warned that the prolonged raging blaze has weakened the structure of the premises, raising fears that parts of it could collapse anytime. As a precaution, rescue teams restricted access to the immediate area while efforts to extinguish the blaze continue.

Despite the scale of the incident, no casualties have been reported so far. The Deputy Commissioner of Rawalpindi said emergency teams were dispatched as soon as they received the report of the outbreak, which helped prevent the loss of life.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Officials said an investigation would be launched once the situation is fully under control.

The Rawat incident comes amid growing concern over fire safety situation across Pakistan’s major cities, particularly Karachi, where a series of recent blazes has highlighted persistent gaps in safety standards and emergency preparedness.

Memories of the deadly Gul Plaza fire still loom large in Karachi. Yet fires continue to occur with alarming frequency. In January alone, Karachi reported 225 fire incidents, according to figures cited by The News, resulting in widespread damage, injuries and loss of life.

The trend has continued into February, with more than 20 fire incidents reported in the first five days of the month, underlining the city’s ongoing vulnerability. On a single day last Thursday, fires were reported at six different locations across Karachi. While no human casualties were recorded in those incidents, two animals — a cow and a buffalo — sustained burn injuries.

The deadliest of the recent fires occurred on January 17, when a massive blaze at Gul Plaza claimed 79 lives, including women and children, and left at least 22 others injured, according to official figures.