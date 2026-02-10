Malala's portrait unveiled at Oxford University

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai looks at her portrait, painted by artist Isabella Watling, and unveiled at Oxford University’s Lady Margaret Hall, London. — Reporter

The unveiling of the portrait — marking Malala’s contributions — marks a great moment for Pakistan as she becomes the second only female Pakistani, after Benazir Bhutto, whose portrait will be displayed at Oxford University.

The event was attended by nearly 200 people — including Oxford alumni, academics and Malala’s family, Ziauddin Yousafzai, Toor Pekai Yousafzai, Khushal Khan Yousafzai and her husband, Asser Malik.

Speaking to Geo News, Malala said that the first female Muslim prime minister, Benazir, was an inspiration to her, and it was an honour that her portrait would be placed in the same Lady Margaret Hall as Benazir’s.

"Benazir is not only an inspiration for women in Pakistan but for women around the world. I have always adored her," she said.

Malala said all countries should act on the basis of human rights, and Muslim countries also have a responsibility to condemn the Taliban’s un-Islamic actions. She said the Taliban must understand their religion, as acquiring knowledge is part of faith, and they cannot deny any girl education in the name of religion.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai (left) with artist Isabella Watling at her portrait unveiling ceremony at Oxford University’s Lady Margaret Hall, London. — Reporter

She said: “This is an extremely dangerous time regarding the ban on girls’ education in Afghanistan. The Taliban are stripping girls of their fundamental right to education; girls cannot attend school there.”

“Preventing girls from receiving education goes against the message of Islam. The Taliban are not allowing women to go outside their homes or work, and the future of children there looks bleak.”

“Afghan women and girls have not lost hope and are still pursuing education through secret schools and online learning. I stand with Afghan girls and is supporting their projects. I call on Pakistanis to show solidarity with Afghans and condemn the Taliban’s actions.”

Malala studied Philosophy, Politics and Economics at Oxford, graduating in 2020, and is an internationally recognised advocate for girls’ education. She is also a member of the Advisory Body for the Oxford Pakistan Programme, which fosters academic links between Oxford and Pakistan, providing scholarships for Pakistani and British Pakistani students studying at the University of Oxford.

In her speech, Malala said: “I hope these recognitions send a powerful message to students everywhere — whether girls from Shangla in Pakistan, Myonkongo School in Tanzania, or Harrow High School in North London — that they belong here and can see themselves walking these halls.”

“When I first arrived at Oxford, I carried the mountains of Swat Valley in my heart, wondering if I would find a home here, so far from everything familiar. But something extraordinary happened: I discovered that home doesn’t have to be a fixed place — it can be many places, people and moments that bring joy and comfort.”

Dr Talha J Pirzada, Co-Founder, Oxford Pakistan Programme said: “Malala Yousafzai has been a steadfast supporter of the Oxford Pakistan Programme since its very beginning. Through her commitment to education and equity, she has helped open the doors of Oxford to five outstanding Pakistani women, all of whom have pursued their studies at Lady Margaret Hall.”

“The commissioning of Malala’s portrait by Lady Margaret Hall feels like a full-circle moment. It brings together Malala’s personal support for Pakistani women at Oxford, the College that has been home to these scholars, and the University that shaped her own academic journey. We are also deeply grateful to Hamid Ismail for supporting this portrait through the Oxford Pakistan Programme.”

Minahil Saqib, Outreach Lead, Oxford Pakistan Programme commented: “Malala is only the second Pakistani woman to have her portrait commissioned by Lady Margaret Hall, a distinction of profound significance.”

“Her presence within the College will endure for generations, standing as a powerful testament to her lifelong advocacy for girls’ education and as a lasting reminder that women from Pakistan belong and can see themselves reflected, within institutions of global excellence.”