Aleema Khan says her family celebrated Basant in Lahore despite political differences

Aleema Khan speaks to the media after a court verdict outside the Islamabad High Court on June 3, 2024. — AFP As Lahore marked the long-awaited return of Basant, Aleema Khan revealed that she and her family also celebrated the traditional kite-flying festival in the provincial capital, despite political differences with the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Speaking to reporters outside an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi, Aleema said her son, Shahrez, celebrated Basant with his children on February 6, while she also flew kites bearing the Imran's prisoner number, 804, at their Lahore residence.

This file photo shows Aleema Khan's son Shahrez Khan. — X/@Shahrez_KhanPK

She said stopping Lahorites from celebrating Basant was extremely difficult, describing the festival as one that belonged to no political party.

“No one was told not to celebrate Basant,” she said, adding that the city’s passion was evident as even children were seen flying kites.

She also termed PTI’s February 8 protest a success, saying people had demonstrated quietly, much like they had voted.

Reacting to Aleema's remarks, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif welcomed her family’s participation in Basant, calling it a positive and healthy change.

Speaking to Geo News, he said that if they had enjoyed the festival, they should also be thankful to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, adding that millions of people had taken part in the celebrations.

Asif said CM Maryam deserved credit for reviving the tradition and expressed hope that the practice would spread to other cities.

“It appears Basant may now be celebrated across Pakistan as a national festival,” he said.

Lahore witnessed a vibrant revival of Basant as residents and visitors from across the country celebrated the festival following a limited lifting of the ban imposed in the early 2000s due to safety concerns.

The three-day event, which concluded on Monday morning, saw colourful kites filling the skies as rooftops across the city came alive with music, food and festivities under strict safety measures.

The Punjab government allowed the celebrations for a restricted period, citing extensive precautions to prevent accidents linked to metal and glass-coated strings.

Kite fighting emerged as the main attraction, drawing cheers from neighbouring rooftops, while workshops that had remained dormant for years resumed operations to meet renewed demand. Organisers and participants were instructed to adhere strictly to standard operating procedures.

Traditionally marking the arrival of spring, Basant was permitted this year under careful regulation only in Lahore, with authorities closely monitoring events to ensure public safety.