Ghislaine Maxwell requests presidential pardon from Trump, invokes Fifth Amendment

Ghislaine Maxwell, a co-conspirator of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, invoked her Fifth Amendment right on Monday and refused to answer questions during her brief virtual appearance before a panel of the House Oversight Committee.

However, she expressed readiness to speak “fully and honestly” if the United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump grants her clemency.

Maxwell’s attorney David Oscar Markus said that only she can provide the complete account, adding, “Some may not like what they hear, but the truth matters. The American public is entitled to that explanation.”

The 64-year-old, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence, has also filed a habeas petition arguing that her conviction rests on a fundamentally unfair trial.

She was convicted of several federal sex trafficking charges in 2021. Her co-conspirator Epstein died in a New York jail while awaiting trial in 2019.

Trump has not ruled out granting a presidential pardon to Ms Maxwell. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One in November 2025, the U.S. president said, “I haven’t thought about it at all.”

He added, “I don’t talk about that. I don’t rule it in or out.”

Many U.S. lawmakers expressed anger over Ms Maxwell pleading the Fifth as House Speaker Mike Johnson said, “It’s unconscionable that she’s pleading with Fifth or trying to make deals.”

After the brief deposition, the Committee Chair James Comer said, “She should not be granted any type of immunity or clemency.”

Donald Trump has yet to respond to Ms Maxwell’s request.