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Carnival Cruise Line cancels 11 cruises amid mounting labour scandal, worker exploitation allegations

Carnival Cruise Line axes 11 sailings on popular ship, leaving thousands scrambling

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 13, 2026

Carnival Cruise Line cancels 11 cruises amid mounting labour scandal, worker exploitation allegations
Carnival Cruise Line cancels 11 cruises amid mounting labour scandal, worker exploitation allegations

Carnival Cruise Line has suddenly announced cancellations for more than one month of sailings for its most popular vessels.

The announcement dashed the vacation plans of thousands of passengers who had booked their holidays for fall 2026.

According to the officials, the scrapped sailing includes 11 three- and four-night Baja Mexico cruises aboard the Carnival Firenze.

The cancellation will directly impact the bookings between October 12 and November 16, 2026. Affected departure dates are October 12, 16, 19, 23, 26, 30, and November 2, 6, 9, 13, and 16.

The official cancellation notification states: “We have made some changes to the itinerary plans for Carnival Firenze, and unfortunately, your cruise has been cancelled.”

The cancellation comes as the cruise giant faces mounting pressure over the exploitation of crew members. The allegations include overcrowded living quarters, unsafe drinking water, and wages as low as $2.50 per hour on its ships operating in Australian waters.

Although the Carnival emphasised that the cancellation of Carnival Firenze is not linked with labour controversy, the timing couldn’t be worse for a company under siege.

Last week, SafeWork NSW and the Maritime Union of Australia (MUA) were physically blocked from boarding the Carnival Adventure in Sydney as they tried to assess whistleblower reports of “horrifying crew conditions.”

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