Hegseth declares Iran’s new Supreme Leader ‘likely wounded’ as US mourns crash victims

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth claimed that the newly appointed Supreme Leader is believed to be wounded in recent strikes.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Hegseth stated: “Who’s in charge? Iran may not even know.”

“They can barely communicate, let alone coordinate. They’re confused and we know it,” he added.

He vowed that the United States has “no mercy” as the conflict intensifies.

The Pentagon press conference was joined by Joint Chiefs Gen. Dan Caine, where Defense Secretary asserted that U.S. and Israeli forces have successfully targeted 15,000 enemy targets since the inception of Operation Epic Fury.

Hegseth declared: “The United States is decimating the radical Iranian regime’s military in a way that would has never seen before.”

The briefing also confirmed the deaths of four U.S. crew members following the crash of an American refuelling plane in Western Iraq.

Initially, the U.S. military asserted that the incidents were “not due to hostile fire.” However, an Iranian proxy group has since claimed responsibility for the crash, creating conflicts in the narrative.

Gen Caine said, “Our service members make an incredible sacrifice to go forward and do the things that the nation asks.”