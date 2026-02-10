 
Catherine O'Hara's cause of death revealed: Here's what you need to know

O’Hara had an accomplished career in the entertainment industry that spanned over five decades

Geo News Digital Desk
February 10, 2026

The Canadian-American actress Catherine O’Hara, who passed away on January 31, 2026, at her LA home at age 71.

The Emmy-winning actress O’Hara starred as the lead actress for her role in comedy series Schitt’s Creek in 2020, playing the eccentric Moira Rose.

O’Hara had an accomplished career in the entertainment industry that spanned over five decades.

She was best known for her standout performance as Kate McCallister, played by Macaulay Culkin, in the first two Home Alone films.

The death certificate issued by Los Angeles County confirmed her death as a pulmonary embolism, a condition caused by a blood clot in the lungs.

The coroner revealed the cause of her death was rectal cancer, noting it as the long-term cause.

According to the oncologist, who signed the papers, “O’Hara had been his patient since March of last year, and he last saw her on January 27.”

O’Hara’ former colleagues have been paying heartfelt tributes, one of them is Macaulay Culkin, who starred as Kevin in Home Alone and its sequel alongside O’Hara, described her as 'Mama.'

O’Hara is survived by her husband, Bo Welch, and sons Matthew and Luke.

O'Hara appeared as Kate McCallister, mother of Culkin's Kevin, in both Chris Columbus' iconic 1990 Christmas movie Home Alone as well as its sequel released in 1992, Home Alone: Lost in New York.

