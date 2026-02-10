 
Sindh announces photography ban in girls' colleges

College Education Department says move follows complaints about misuse of students, teachers' photos

By
Rana Javaid
February 10, 2026

Representational image of students solving exam papers in Karachi, May 9, 2023. — APP
The Sindh government on Tuesday banned photography in government girls' colleges, citing concerns over the misuse of images of students and female teachers.

In a notification, the Sindh College Education Department noted that it received complaints regarding photographs of female students and teachers being taken without permission, which were later misused on social media.

The College Education Karachi Region director said that taking and sharing photographs without consent on platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp and other digital media will be treated as a punishable offence.

The director noted that such acts constituted a clear violation of applicable laws as well as religious and social values.

He stated that unauthorised photography in all women's colleges was strictly prohibited, and any violation would invite disciplinary action, in addition to legal proceedings under relevant laws.

Meanwhile, the College Education Department directed all principals to ensure strict compliance with the advisory.

The department warned that in case of any violation, the concerned principal and staff of the institution will be held responsible and subjected to disciplinary action.

