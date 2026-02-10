 
Seattle's victory lap: Everything to know about Seahawks Championship Ceremony & Parade

The Championship victory ceremony will be held at Lumen Field Stadium, South Seattle, WA

February 10, 2026

The two-hour buzzing victory lap of the Seattle Seahawks is all everyone is waiting for, as the city is expected to draw millions on the roads tomorrow.

The Championship parade preps have all been completed by the city authorities.

City officials estimate between three-quarters of a million and a million fans could come out on roads to celebrate the Seahawks' Super Bowl victory by attending a ceremony and parade tomorrow, Wednesday, on February 11, 2026.

The ceremony will be held at Lumen Field Stadium, South Seattle, WA.

The Championship victory and parade are open to the public but do require tickets, but all the tickets were sold out in less than 20 minutes in the sale.

When does the parade start?

The victory championship ceremony will take place in downtown Seattle at Lumen Field Stadium at 10 a.m. PT. The parade will then heads towards north of the stadium at around 11 a.m.

Where does the Championship parade go?

The parade route for the Seahawks Championship Parade stretches for around 2 miles through downtown Seattle.

  • The parade starts at 4th Avenue S and S Washington Street
  • Then it will travel north through downtown 4th Avenue
  • Ends at 4th Avenue and Cedar Street
Credit: Screenshot via KING 5
Credit: Screenshot via KING 5

The Seattle weather for Wednesday morning, February 11, is forecasted to remain sunny with temperatures touching up to 50 degrees Celsius, with no chance of showers.

Fun fact: it’s going to be 20 degrees hotter than the last Seahawks Super Bowl parade. For the unversed, unlike the warmer 2026 forecast, in 2014, following Seattle’s victory over the Denver Broncos, temperatures barely reached the 30s.

