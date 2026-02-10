Punjab CM Maryam announces Rs10bn assistance for security forces in Balochistan

This image shows Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti (left) and Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz. — X/@@dpr_gob

Punjab CM meets Balochistan CM Bugti during Quetta visit.

CM Maryam reaffirms Punjab’s support for Balochistan security.

Punjab CM vows full support for peace in Balochistan.



Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday announced Rs10 billion in financial assistance for security forces operating in Balochistan, reaffirming Punjab’s support for peace and stability in the province.

The chief minister made the announcement during her visit to Quetta, where she attended a ceremony at the Frontier Corps (FC) Headquarters.

CM Maryam Nawaz's visit comes in the wake of coordinated attacks carried out across 12 towns in Balochistan on January 31, targeting civilians in Quetta, Mastung, Nushki, Dalbandin, Kharan, Panjgur, Tump, Gwadar, and Pasni.

Following the operation, security forces conducted Operation Raddul Fitna 1, eliminating 216 India-sponsored terrorists in various coordinated engagements and clearance operations, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

However, 36 innocent civilians, including women and children, along with 22 security and law enforcement agencies personnel, embraced martyrdom in these operations, it added.

The Punjab chief minister, in a meeting with Balochistan CM, said the contribution was aimed at strengthening security efforts in Balochistan.

She also visited the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, where Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti welcomed her along with members of the provincial cabinet and assembly.

She praised the people of Balochistan for their resilience and commitment to Pakistan. “The spirit of the people of Balochistan and their attachment to Pakistan is commendable,” she said, adding that the Punjab government would extend all possible cooperation in addressing the challenges faced by the province.

“We stand with Balochistan. The elimination of terrorism is possible through national unity, and we want to see peace, stability and prosperity in Balochistan,” she stated.

Earlier, CM Maryam met Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail at the Governor House in Quetta to discuss the country’s overall law and order situation, recent political developments in Balochistan, and matters of mutual interest.

Governor Mandokhail highlighted the cordial relations between the federal government and provinces, stressing the need for concrete steps to promote inter-provincial harmony and strengthen mutual ties.

Punjab chief minister assured the Balochistan governor of her continued contact and full cooperation in the future. Both leaders agreed on the importance of enhancing relations between provinces and promoting people-to-people connections.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Governor Mandokhail presented Maryam Nawaz with a commemorative shield and a traditional carpet as a token of goodwill.