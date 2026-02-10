PTI founder's health is fine, says Barrister Salman Safdar after Adiala meeting

PTI founder Imran Khan after appearing at the Lahore High Court on March 17, 2023. — AFP

Barrister Salman Safdar meets Imran Khan at Adiala jail.

Meeting between Imran and his lawyer lasted for three hours.

Report on Imran's living conditions to be submitted to SC.



Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's health is fine, said Barrister Salman Safdar on Tuesday after meeting the jailed party leader at Central Jail Rawalpindi, commonly known as Adiala jail.

Barrister Safdar made the remarks following a three-hour long meeting with the PTI founder at the Adiala jail.

The meeting took place after the Supreme Court allowed Barrister Safdar earlier today to meet the incarcerated former prime minister at Adiala jail, declaring the counsel "friend of the court".

"It is appropriate that a report be sought on the living conditions of the PTI founder. Barrister [Salman] Safdar should be given access to the barracks of the PTI founder so that he can give a written response," the court said.

During his interaction with journalists outside the Adiala jail, Barrister Safdar said that the jail authorities had given him “full access” to the PTI founder.

“I will not say anything until the report is submitted to the Supreme Court,” he added.

The SC had directed the lawyer to submit the report on Imran's living conditions by tomorrow (Wednesday).

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.