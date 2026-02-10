What's buzzing about Bad Bunny's Light Poles: Here's what to know

Amid the buzzing Super Bowl Halftime show performance by Bad Bunny, which sent shockwaves across the globe on Super Sunday night on February 8, 2026.

In case you have missed the Puerto Rican artist climbing electrical poles with other performers while singing El Apagon, well, there’s a method behind the madness.

The song has an origin that comes from rapper’s fifth studio album Un Verano Sin Ti, which set the record as the most-listened album worldwide on Spotify in 2022.

The song El Apagon has a reference to devastating and ongoing power outages in Puerto Rico.

The album, which translates to A Summer Without You, is an exploration of a metaphorical absence in Bad Bunny’s life and the resulting feelings that stem from Puerto Rican experience.

Here’s a breakdown of what Bad Bunny delivers at the buzzing Super Bowl LX Halftime Show.

In El Apagon, Bad Bunny sings, “Maldita sea, otro apagón / Vamo’ pa’ lo’ bleacher a prender un blunt / Antes que a Pipo le dé un bofetón.”

The verse roughly translates to “Damn it, another blackout. Let’s go to the bleachers and light up a blunt before I give Pipo a slap.”

Well, Pipo here refers to Puerto Rico’s former governor, Pedro Pierluisi, who managed to sign the island’s electric grid to Luma but never fulfilled his promises of fewer energy outages.

However, Puerto Rico is not the only place. The Trump administration has withdrawn the federal funding reserved to modernize the territory’s electrical grid.

In January, the Department of Energy aborted $450 million for grid resilience programs, as reported by Latitude Media.

According to an estimate by the US Energy Information Administration, Puerto Rico residents lost about 27 hours of power each year from 2021 to 2024, all without accounting for electricity failures from hurricanes or other major disasters.

Over the past decade, four major hurricanes have caused massive damage exceeding 41 billion in Puerto Rico.