Binance removes several spot trading pairs: Here’s full list

February 10, 2026

Binance, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced the delisting of several spot trading pairs.

This move is in accordance with Binance's latest efforts to maintain a high-quality and liquid trading environment.

The exchange announced that the delisting of affected spot pairs will be effective from February 10, 2026, at 8:00 UTC.

The delisted pairs include:

  • ARDR/BTC
  • BB/BNB
  • BB/BTC
  • BERA/BTC
  • DIA/BTC
  • FLUX/BTC
  • GALA/FDUSD
  • GPS/BNB
  • GRT/FDUSD
  • GUN/FDUSD
  • ICP/ETH
  • ICX/BTC
  • KAITO/FDUSD
  • KERNEL/BNB
  • MANA/ETH
  • NOM/FDUSD
  • REQ/BTC
  • XNO/BTC
  • YGG/BTC
  • ZRO/BTC

In addition to the pairs, Spot Trading Bots services associated with these affected pairs will also be terminated at the same time as delisting.

The exchange urged users to update or cancel bots ahead of the deadline to avoid potential losses caused by halted automated strategies.

The decision forms part of an entire spectrum of de-listing activities conducted by Binance within recent months.

In fact, the platform has intensified its assessment procedure, resulting in a large number of spot, margin, and leveraged pairs being delisted since the beginning of 2026.

Another set of previous announcements had signaled the delisting of multiple cross-margin, as well as isolated margin pairs associated with Bitcoin.

