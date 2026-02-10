WATCH: PAF conducts Exercise Golden Eagle

February 10, 2026
The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has successfully conducted Exercise Golden Eagle in the Southern Air Command’s area of responsibility, the military’s media affairs wing said on Tuesday.
In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the exercise aimed at validating combat readiness and operational agility through the synchronised employment of the PAF’s complete combat potential.
“The exercise was conducted on a Two-Force construct, focusing on AI-enabled, net-centric operations while integrating indigenous niche, disruptive and smart technologies in line with evolving regional security dynamics,” read the statement.
The military’s media wing said that the operating within a robust integrated air defence system, friendly forces shaped the battlespace through seamless fusion of kinetic operations with cyber, space and electro-magnetic spectrum operations.
The kinetic phase featured "First-Shoot, First-Kill" swing-role combat aircraft equipped with long-range BVR air-to-air missiles, extended-range stand-off weapons and precision strike capabilities, supported by airborne early warning and control platforms and air-to-air refuellers, it added.
The ISPR further said that a key highlight of the exercise was Manned–Unmanned Teaming, with deep-reach killer drones and loitering munitions operating in a highly contested, congested and degraded environment, validating the PAF’s capability to conduct high-tempo operations in modern warfare.
The exercise was executed under unified command and control from the Next-Generation All-Domain Command and Control Centre, Air Headquarters, Islamabad.
The successful conduct of Exercise Golden Eagle reaffirms PAF's unwavering commitment to maintaining a high state of operational preparedness, leveraging indigenous innovation and effectively countering emerging and future security challenges, read the statement.