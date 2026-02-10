WATCH: PAF conducts Exercise Golden Eagle

Pakistan Air Force’s fighter jets in action during Exercise Golden Eagle. — Facebook/ISPR/screengrab

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has successfully conducted Exercise Golden Eagle in the Southern Air Command’s area of responsibility, the military’s media affairs wing said on Tuesday.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the exercise aimed at validating combat readiness and operational agility through the synchronised employment of the PAF’s complete combat potential.

“The exercise was conducted on a Two-Force construct, focusing on AI-enabled, net-centric operations while integrating indigenous niche, disruptive and smart technologies in line with evolving regional security dynamics,” read the statement.

The military’s media wing said that the operating within a robust integrated air defence system, friendly forces shaped the battlespace through seamless fusion of kinetic operations with cyber, space and electro-magnetic spectrum operations.

The kinetic phase featured "First-Shoot, First-Kill" swing-role combat aircraft equipped with long-range BVR air-to-air missiles, extended-range stand-off weapons and precision strike capabilities, supported by airborne early warning and control platforms and air-to-air refuellers, it added.

The ISPR further said that a key highlight of the exercise was Manned–Unmanned Teaming, with deep-reach killer drones and loitering munitions operating in a highly contested, congested and degraded environment, validating the PAF’s capability to conduct high-tempo operations in modern warfare.

The exercise was executed under unified command and control from the Next-Generation All-Domain Command and Control Centre, Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

The successful conduct of Exercise Golden Eagle reaffirms PAF's unwavering commitment to maintaining a high state of operational preparedness, leveraging indigenous innovation and effectively countering emerging and future security challenges, read the statement.