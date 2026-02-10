Two boys stabbed at Kingsbury High School London: Here are key details

Police are conducting an immediate search for a teenage suspect following a double stabbing at Kingsbury High School in Brent, northwest London, this afternoon.

The victims are identified as 12-year-old and 13-year-old boys. The Metropolitan Police were called to the school on Bacon Lane around 12:40 p.m.

The London Ambulance Service treated both victims at the scene, which dispatched multiple crews, incident response officers, and a trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance.

One victim is taken to a major trauma centre on a priority basis, while the other has been transported to the hospital.

There’s no current update on their health till now.

The police team led by Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams stated: “We recognise that this incident will cause considerable concern within the community.”

He asserted “significant resources” have been deployed to locate the suspect, described only as a teenage boy.

The school officials affirmed a “serious incident” has occurred and that the situation was “now under control.”

The school’s territory is locked down with no one permitted to enter or leave the site while the police investigation continues.

The school’s authorities have spoken to the parents of the affected students directly.

Till now, the motive of the attack has not been identified.