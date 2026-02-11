NA speaker 'accepts' Akhtar Mengal's resignation

Balochistan National Party (BNP-M) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal speaks during a National Assembly session on September 3, 2024. — YouTube screengrab/Geo News Live

Akhtar Mengal resigned from NA on September 3, 2024.

BNP-M chief cited law and order situation in Balochistan.

Politician continued to enjoy perks, possessed flat till now.

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has accepted the resignation of Balochistan National Party (BNP-M) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal, sources told Geo News on Wednesday.

His resignation, the sources added, was accepted last night after a months-long delay and will take effect from the date it was given. The politician, during this time, had been enjoying the perks of an MNA, along with having the possession of a flat in the Parliament Lodges.

Mengal, who was elected as a member of the lower house from Khuzdar's NA-256 in the February 2024 elections, had tendered his resignation on September 3, 2024, citing the worsening situation in the province and declaring no confidence in the state.

The BNP-M chief had announced his resignation during an NA session back then, where he also expressed regret that he could not do anything for the people of the province, and decried not being given the right to rule and expressed a lack of trust in the whole system.

His resignation in September had come after the province was marred by a series of horrific attacks in August that resulted in over 50 deaths, including 14 security personnel, as militants affiliated with the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) targeted civilians, police, and security forces.

A government delegation led by Prime Minister's aide Rana Sanaullah had met Mengal, in an attempt to assure him of addressing his grievances, but the BNP-M head stood his ground.

Last year in July, Mengal was offloaded from a Dubai-bound private airline's flight while travelling to Dubai from Quetta, saying that he was told by Immigration staff that his name was placed in the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL).

In 2025, he had also staged a 20-day sit-in at Mastung's Lak Pass against the arrests of Baloch rights activists and police action.

His party commenced a long march from Wadh to Quetta on March 28, and protested for nearly three weeks against the detention of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders and activists, including Dr Mahrang Baloch, Sammi Deen Baloch and had sought their release.